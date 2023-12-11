Lush customer buys Demogorgon bath bomb. She didn’t expect what she received

A woman revealed the results of using Lush’s Demogorgon bath bomb in her bath water. Spoiler alert: It was a fail.

The six-second video featured TikTok user Plumbella (@plumbellayt). She shared how she used Lush’s Demogorgon bath bomb. “It just looks like someone took a sh*t in my bath,” she said, flipping the camera to unveil murky dark and light brown water. Disgusted, the content creator contemplated going into the bathtub. “Actually, kinda don’t even wanna go in now,” Plumbela concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Plumbella via TikTok comment and direct message and Lush via press email. The video amassed 3.3 million views and viewers had mixed reactions to the clip.

“Wasn’t expecting this video to be as short as it was and I’m howling,” one viewer commented.

“accidentally watched this with the sound off and was horrified tbh,” a second wrote.

“When I heard demogorgan I thought red but I DIDNT EXPECT THAT,” a third remarked.

In addition, others agreed with Plumbella’s description of the water.

“I’m on colonoscopy prep today and that’s literally what it looked like,” one user noted.

“my kids used to make home made demigorgon bath bombs when they were really little,” a second joked.

However, it appeared another content creator had better luck with the Demogorgon Rift bath bomb. Lush extraordinaire Victoria (@victoriacanavan) demonstrated the bath bomb. The content creator held the spherical product, which was black with red and yellow at the center. Then, she placed the bath bomb into her bathtub, taking us to the “Upside Down” where it dissolved into vibrant brown, red, and yellow. Victoria described the scent as “spicy cinnamon, orange, and clove.” Afterward, the water was burnt orange and brown.

Back in November 2022, Lush partnered with Netflix to release a Stranger Things collection. In January, the cosmetic company released the Rift bath bomb from the collaboration. For $20, consumers can purchase their own Rift bath bomb along with a dice-like bath bomb called the D8, essentially a two-for-one deal. Netflix described this product as “When things feel strange, there is no shame in running a bath. “Roll your D8 into warm waters to unleash two colorful paths to choose from, as waves of peppermint unfurl to sharpen your mind before you face your foes OR will you be enticed by the spicy scent and flame colored waters of The Rift, as it crackles, swirls and pops around you…?”