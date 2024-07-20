‘You will burn’: Woman says she was told not to wear Lululemon leggings during MRI. She can’t believe why

When one gets a medical procedure, they may be surprised about the preparations they need to undergo before they can actually receive treatment.

For example, one might be told to refrain from eating and drinking water before a procedure, or one might be asked to refrain from wearing perfume or deodorant.

However, this request received by TikTok user Izzi (@izzicavotta) struck her as particularly odd. According to her video with over 367,000 views, Izzi claims she was told not to wear Lululemon leggings to her MRI.

Why you shouldn’t wear Lululemon leggings to an MRI

According to Izzi, she was preparing for an MRI when she received a strange call from her doctor.

“Yesterday, they called me and they said, ‘Hey, by the way, make sure you don’t wear Lululemon leggings to your MRI,’” she recalls.

“First of all, I was like, ‘Oh, you think I’m rich?…Second of all, why?’” she continues. “And they said that Lululemon leggings have micrometal in them, and if you wear them for an MRI, you will burn.”

To conclude, she asks, “Why do you have micrometal in your pants?”

Does Lululemon have ‘micrometal’ in their pants?

It’s true that Lululemon has ‘metal’ in some of their products, but it’s not as though this fact is hidden from consumers. In fact, it’s openly advertised on the company’s website.

According to the company, products contain pure silver interwoven with the fabric, which helps prevent clothes from stinking after exercise. While this may be beneficial for workouts, experts advise against wearing products with this feature in an MRI.

“If you wear it and you get into an MRI machine, it could potentially cause skin burns,” warns Betsy Grunch, MD, per Health Imaging.

In the piece, Grunch cites a case in which this was an issue.

“Grunch shared a case report that included imaging of a woman who wore athletic wear into an MRI scan. The tag of her clothes stated that the fabric was ‘100% polyester.’ Despite this, metal artifacts can be clearly seen in the images,” writes author Hannah Murphy. “The woman noticed red streaks on her legs after her scan, which turned into blisters a week later. The lines on her legs matched up to the lines on the pants she was wearing during her scan.”

It is important to note that embedded silver is not unique to Lululemon, and is in fact a feature in many fitness brands. As a result, one should carefully read the materials list before one wears an athletic product to an MRI.

In the comments section, viewers shared their own MRI experiences.

“They had me change into scrubs for my MRI,” a user said.

“They said the same thing about my tattoos. Apparently they used metallic ink now to make them last longer? Like excuse me what,” added another. While it is safe to get an MRI with tattoos, they can be irritated during the process.

“This just happened to me too. They contain metal!! They made me remove them after I showed up in what I thought were safe leggings for my MRI,” detailed a third.

Izzi isn’t the only one to share her medical experience on TikTok. For example, one user claimed they caught their doctor watching a YouTube tutorial about wrapping an ankle before they did it to their patient. Another claimed that their dentist lied about them having cavities.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lululemon via email and Izzi via Instagram direct message.

