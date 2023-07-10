‘POV my doctor watching a video’: Patient appears to catch his doctor watching a how-to clip before performing the same move on him

A TikToker shared how he allegedly caught his doctor watching an ankle wrapping tutorial before doing the procedure on him.

In the video, Joshua Bulman (@_josh_bulman_) is sitting in a hospital bed with an amused and surprised look on his face.

“POV: My dr. watching a video on how to wrap an ankle before she wraps my ankle,” the text overlay on the video reads.

He then switches the camera around and zooms in on the alleged doctor, who is, in fact, watching a tutorial and looks down to possibly take notes.

Joshua then switches the camera back on himself, gives a distressed head shake, and lets out a barely audible “OK.”

The TikTok has nearly 1 million views and more than 3,600 comments as of Monday.

Joshua is a content creator with about 86,000 followers. He seems to primarily upload videos about his day-to-day life, and nearly every one is captioned, “Sweet Butter?” It is unclear why Joshua has stuck with that caption.

The site Openmd.com has a list of 25 free sites for medical professionals to reference. The websites host medical videos, including procedures, operations, and lectures. A few of the sites include Coursera, CSurgeries, GrepMed, and MedTube.

The sites seem to be primarily aimed at medical professionals but appear to be open to the public. Viewers are warned to use their judgment if they decide to explore any of these sites since the content can get gruesome and bloody.

Several commenters, some who shared that they are medical professionals, gave the situation some necessary context.

“I’m in medicine and trust me, you want them looking up the refresher,” the most popular comment read.

“Different breaks have different wrapping techniques. Trust me, it’s good for them to refresh unless you want it to heal wrong,” a person said.

“I still do this after 10 years of nursing, sometimes we need refreshers, since there are so many skills required of us,” another chimed in.

Others cracked jokes about the situation.

“Would be funny if you had it wrapped when she got in and just said ‘I watched the video with u,'” a viewer said.

“She didn’t look too confident either,” another added.

Another person put the situation quite simply, writing, “A humble doctor is better than a proud doctor.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Joshua for comment via Instagram direct message.