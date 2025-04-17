‘Christianity is making a comeback’: Is Lowe’s closing its stores? Here’s what we know

Lowe’s, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the country, has confirmed it will shut down all locations for 24 hours on Easter Sunday.

Featured Video

While some shoppers are applauding the move, others are confused—especially as some Lowe’s locations are closing permanently this year as well.

So what’s really going on?

Why is Lowe’s closing for Easter?

Although Easter isn’t a federal holiday, it’s a major religious one—and this year, Lowe’s is taking the day off on April 20.

Advertisement

“I’m extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service not only in spring – but all year-round,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement shared by Fox 10 News. “In recognition of our teams’ continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones.”

Some shoppers are used to stores staying open on holidays, so the decision sparked both praise and confusion—especially with the wave of other Lowe’s closures across the country.

What’s with the other closures?

The one-day Easter closure is unrelated to the company’s broader downsizing plan. Those permanent store closures are part of Lowe’s long-term “Total Home Strategy,” which was outlined in a 2023 press release.

Advertisement

The plan focuses on optimizing store performance and investing in high-growth markets. While not many stores are closing at once, the company has confirmed that some underperforming locations will be shut down as part of this shift.

‘Is open Christianity making a comeback?’

Online, the Easter Sunday decision sparked a different kind of conversation—one about religion in corporate America.

“Lowe’s decides to close all stores in the United States on Easter Sunday so that all their employees can celebrate the holiday with their family,” one TikTok creator said. “Do you think open Christianity is making a comeback in the United States?”

Advertisement

In the comments, people shared a mix of nostalgia and support.

“The years I worked at Lowe’s we were never closed on Easter,” one former employee wrote. “I missed 8 Easter Sundays because of them. I’m glad they’re making a change.”

Another user chimed in with a memory from the past: “I remember growing up with just about everything closed on Sunday. You could go to the drug store to get the Sunday papers but then they closed at noon. We survived.”

Advertisement

Some took the discussion even further, arguing the practice should expand: “I think all businesses should close on major holidays even if they are not America owned.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.