Cybertruck owners can now trade in vehicles. But the fees are wild

Tesla Cybertruck owners with buyer’s remorse can breathe a little lighter today. Or can they? Yes, they’ll soon be able to trade in their futuristic vehicles for the first time since purchase. But it’ll come at a cost due to severe depreciation.

According to InsideEVs, Tesla is finally allowing Cybertruck owners to trade in the vehicles. That doesn’t make it a good financial decision, however. With depreciation reaching rates of up to 45%, Cybertruck owners looking to trade in will end up selling it for much less than they paid. Used Cybertrucks are currently going for anywhere between $65,000 to $86,000 on the secondary market.

Of course, a fraction of the original $100k they paid might be better than nothing for some Cybertruck owners. Before late last year, a resale clause in the purchase contract prohibited reselling the vehicle for a period of at least a year without written permission. And violation of that agreement could result in you no longer being able to purchase a Tesla again.

The clause, which was unique to the Cybertruck, also allowed Tesla the option of buying the vehicle back from you instead. It doesn’t look like the company actually sued anyone over the issue, but it did enforce the lifetime ban on some resellers.

When Tesla first released the vehicle, potential buyers waited months for delivery. That dynamic led to a brief Cybertruck bubble that crashed in the spring of 2024.

