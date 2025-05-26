JetBlue, Dunkin’ team up for coffee-themed plane

JetBlue’s partnership with Dunkin’ lets customers enjoy delicious coffee at 30,000 feet—served aboard a specially themed, branded aircraft.

The airline and one of America’s favorite coffee brands unveiled new coffee-themed planes that will feature Dunkin’s official logo.

According to RetailWire, the pair unveiled an Airbus 320 aircraft. It’s named Brewing Altitude, and it’s painted pink and orange.

The colors represent Dunkin’s brand colors, and there is a donut and coffee prominently featured on the plane.

The painted aircraft was unveiled during a ceremony that took place in Boston.

Those who attended were gifted free Dunkin’ for a month and exclusive co-branded swag.

New plane design featured

Dunkin’ and JetBlue shared a clip that captured the process of getting the plane decked out.

“Your favorite breakfast place is doing planes now,” the video’s caption read.

In the video’s comments section, many appeared to be excited about the unveiling.

“I can’t wait to fly on it!” user anna.beilin said.

Even other brands celebrated the unveiling.

“Taking the phrase “to new heights” to another level,” American Eagle’s Instagram account commented.

“How many Dunkin’s points is a flight?” user to_morel joked.

Others celebrated the livery design.

“Another stunning livery by jetBlue,” user delta_hotel_pr wrote.

Expansion of JetBlue and Dunkin partnership

This partnership is not entirely new.

It dates back to 2006, when the airline first started serving Dunkin’s original blend coffee on its flights.

In 2011, the coffee brand was named JetBlue’s exclusive coffee provider.

“Dunkin’ has been part of the JetBlue journey for nearly two decades, and we’re proud to showcase this partnership with a livery that’s as fun and bold as the brands behind it,” Marty St. George, president of JetBlue, said in a statement accompanying a press release. “With our shared Boston heritage and focus on delighting loyal customers, this collaboration brings together two fan-favorite brands in a way only JetBlue and Dunkin’ can.”

