‘That’s really creative’: Eye surgeon shares low-cost Amazon hack for dry eyes

With the rise of digital devices, Americans are spending more time staring at screens than ever before, and it’s taking a toll on their eye health.

The National Eye Institution estimates that over 16.4 million Americans suffer from dry eye syndrome, a condition linked to reduced blinking and prolonged screen use.

As screen time increases, so does the demand for relief, with artificial tears becoming a go-to solution for many.

However, one eye doctor on TikTok is questioning whether these products are always the best solution.

What does the doctor recommend?

In a TikTok video that has garnered over 577,100 views, Stanley Park (@drpark524), a vitreoretinal surgeon, suggests that relying on artificial tears or expensive pharmaceutical treatments isn’t the only way to manage chronic dry eye.

“About to poke at a multibillion-dollar industry,” Park says. “So I guess I got to be a little careful with my words here.”

On the screen, he stitches a screenshot that reads, “The artificial tears market is expected to grow from $3.29 billion in 2023 to $5.74 billion by 2032.”

“If you suffer from chronic dry eye and your doctor’s just telling you to take more artificial tears or they’re offering you some pharmaceutical eye drops or in-clinic procedures… I think you should hear this,” Park states.

Instead of reaching for more eye drops, Park recommends a cost-effective, at-home solution inspired by his experience treating ICU patients.

“We used to put moisture chambers—basically little swim goggles—over the faces of intubated patients,” he explains. “It acts like a barrier, preventing moisture loss from the surface of the eyes, eyelids, and skin.”

Park notes that similar devices are commercially available on platforms like Amazon for around $20, with some models even doubling as sleep masks.

“Your eyes are now little greenhouses, and you’re just re-bathing in your own moisture,” he concludes. “You wake up way more refreshed and less dependent on eye drops throughout the day.”

However, in the caption, Park provides a small caveat.

“Other drops and interventions still have their place i.e. inflammatory eye diseases,” he writes. “Read some moisture chamber reviews. Some people didn’t like the fit, others did, so buyer beware.”

How reliable are moisture chambers for dry eyes versus artificial tears?

According to a blog post by Vision Care Grayslake, eye masks can help with dry eye by preserving moisture, reducing inflammation, and providing much-needed relaxation.

Artificial tears, on the other hand, work in a slightly different way. The Cleveland Clinic explains that these drops mimic natural tears by adding water or oil to the eye, offering temporary relief.

However, the clinic also notes a potential downside: Some artificial tears contain preservatives to extend their shelf life, which can irritate the eye with frequent use, especially for those with sensitive eyes.

Viewers share additional tips

In the comments, users with dry eye issues shared other tips they say helped them alleviate their symptoms.

“If people only knew a warm compress helps dry eyes,” said one user.

“Sleep with a silk eye mask.” suggested another. “Bought mine on Amazon and now I barely have dry eyes. When we sleep, our eyes slightly open and get dried by the air conditioner, the fan or any type of wind.”

“I’ve had chronic dry eyes for years,” shares a third. “Daily fish oil capsules or eating oily fish have been consistently great for managing it. Rarely have to use anything else.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Park via TikTok and Instagram direct messages.

