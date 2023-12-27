‘How do I get this job?’: Louis Vuitton worker shares what workplace gave her as gift, it’s so much more than expected

Good things come in packages that have Louis Vuitton written on them.

TikToker Tanya (@tanyabedi) knows this.

In a viral video that amassed over 4 million views, she unboxes the gift she was given from her workplace—none other than luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Inside the Louis Vuitton holiday packaging is a dust bag with “Louis Vuitton” written on it. She then opens the dust bag to reveal a Louis Vuitton toiletry pouch.

The exact one appears to be the Toiletry Pouch 26, which has since been discontinued and resells for roughly $800.

Tanya says via text overlay that Louis Vuitton gifted all its employees this same product.

Needless to say, viewers were jealous and couldn’t help but compare what their own workplaces gave them.

“The company I work for sent me warm wishes through an email. It wasn’t a personal email either, it was a mass email,” @cottonheadninnymugginz wrote in the top comment on Tanya’s video.

“We got a voucher at a grocery store to buy something to bring to our shared lunch,” another said.

Other gifts mentioned in the comments section range from “no holiday pay” to a Chipotle gift card.

Tanya’s video is a refreshing change of pace from the usual workplace content we see go viral around this time of year. Many workers have shared the horrible gifts they received from their stingy jobs or through their workplaces’ Secret Santa gift exchanges.

Tanya’s workplace holiday experience doesn’t seem like a common one. That’s why many viewers questioned how they could snag a job that treats its employees like this.

“Nice! Ya’ll hiring?” one questioned.

“How do I get this job?” another viewer asked.

It’s unclear if Tanya works as a Louis Vuitton store associate or as a corporate employee in one of its offices. Tanya’s bio states she is based in Singapore, and her video appears to be filmed in an office setting. On its website, Louis Vuitton currently has 579 jobs open in offices around the world.

