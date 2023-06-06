‘I be taking the mic off cause hell nah’: McDonald’s worker mocks what ‘loud’ drive-thru customers sound like on headset

TikTok user Mârio Scott (@cactusmvrkss) has over 170,000 followers and often posts content about his job at McDonald’s. In one of his latest skits, Scott shared what it’s like for food-service industry workers who work at establishments with drive-thrus when they are greeted by a “loud” customer.
“Let me have a double cheese, a six-piece break menu, a large Sprite no ice. Make sure all my food is fresh,” the “customer” yelled. Scott flinched and removed the headset from one of his ears.
@cactusmvrkss it always be the females with them the damn altimas #loud #mcdonalds #customerservice #foryou #humor ♬ original sound – Mârio ScoTT
While Scott’s video resonated with many workers who deal with “loud” customers and have to take off or turn down their headsets, a few argued they have the opposite problem. “Or the quiet customer that you need to put the volume at the max,” @___joujou66 said in what is the top comment on the video.
“NAH IT BE THE ONES THAT ARE WHISPERING,” another shared.
This isn’t the first time a food service industry worker on TikTok has taken viewers behind the scenes of what it’s like to work the drive-thru. These videos often serve as a reminder to customers to be mindful of their etiquette when ordering via a drive-thru.
One Starbucks worker reminded customers to watch what they say after revealing that all the baristas working a shift can hear a customer’s order, not just the barista who’s taking it. Another Starbucks worker reminded customers to be courteous of the volume they keep the music in their cars on. A McDonald’s worker reminded customers to greet them before rattling off their order.
As Scott’s video was viewed nearly 100,000 times, hopefully it can help more than a few customers remain mindful of the volume they speak at when at a drive-thru speaker box.
The Daily Dot reached out to Scott via Instagram direct message.