‘I be taking the mic off cause hell nah’: McDonald’s worker mocks what ‘loud’ drive-thru customers sound like on headset

TikTok user Mârio Scott (@cactusmvrkss) has over 170,000 followers and often posts content about his job at McDonald’s. In one of his latest skits, Scott shared what it’s like for food-service industry workers who work at establishments with drive-thrus when they are greeted by a “loud” customer.

“Let me have a double cheese, a six-piece break menu, a large Sprite no ice. Make sure all my food is fresh,” the “customer” yelled. Scott flinched and removed the headset from one of his ears.

While Scott’s video resonated with many workers who deal with “loud” customers and have to take off or turn down their headsets, a few argued they have the opposite problem. “Or the quiet customer that you need to put the volume at the max,” @___joujou66 said in what is the top comment on the video.

“NAH IT BE THE ONES THAT ARE WHISPERING,” another shared.

This isn’t the first time a food service industry worker on TikTok has taken viewers behind the scenes of what it’s like to work the drive-thru. These videos often serve as a reminder to customers to be mindful of their etiquette when ordering via a drive-thru.

One Starbucks worker reminded customers to watch what they say after revealing that all the baristas working a shift can hear a customer’s order, not just the barista who’s taking it. Another Starbucks worker reminded customers to be courteous of the volume they keep the music in their cars on. A McDonald’s worker reminded customers to greet them before rattling off their order.

As Scott’s video was viewed nearly 100,000 times, hopefully it can help more than a few customers remain mindful of the volume they speak at when at a drive-thru speaker box.

