‘I work there and this is smart as hell’: Customer reveals $9 LongHorn Steakhouse to-go dinner hack

TikTok loves a good meal hack, this LongHorn Steakhouse customer may have a deal for you. Her to-go order will get you a filling meal with a protein, side, and drink—all for under the price most fast-food chains charge for a combo meal.

Orlando-based LongHorn Steakhouse isn’t usually known for its low prices, but TikToker Kinsley Nix (@kinsley_nix1) has figured out a great workaround for a satisfying and cheap lunch or dinner.

In a video that has garnered over 314,000 views, Kinsley lets her viewers into her favorite meal hack.

“This is the best thing ever,” she tells her audience. “I get a kid’s meal. It comes with bread, it comes with a drink,” she says, displaying both items for the camera.

“I got a kid’s grilled chicken. I added the [chicken] parm crust on it and a sweet potato—all this for $9.”

“Look! There is plenty [of] that for an adult,” Kinsley continued, adding, “they don’t give you as much when you eat in, so that’s why I say to get it to go.”

According to the LongHorn Steakhouse website, the kid’s grilled chicken fingers, hamburger, and chicken tenders are currently being sold for $7.99. A sirloin option is also available at a pricier $9.99.

“Cheaper than McDonald’s,” one amazed viewer observed.

Another added that the kid’s meal at LongHorn Steakhouse is only slightly smaller than her regular order and costs about half the price. “Thank you!! That’s my favorite meal and I never get a drink because the meal is already $20. I’ll just add a salad for about $4 more.”

“That’s the only thing I eat from them. I’m doing this today… Thank you! This is [normally] $20,” another commenter wrote.

One commenter who claimed to be an employee of the restaurant even confirmed, “I work there and this is smart as hell.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kinsley via TikTok for further comment.