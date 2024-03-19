‘It’s the cheese pull that gets you’: Viewers divided after expert finally tries new Little Caesars Crazy Puffs

Have you ever had a piece of food so good that you’ve literally thrown your glasses and hat across the room? Perhaps not, but Jordan Howlett (jordan_the_stallion8) has. The creator, who is known for his fast food reviews and expertise, can be seen completely losing his mind over the new Little Caesars Crazy Puffs in a viral clip that has soared to 5.9 million views.

“So apparently, everybody’s saying Little Caesars’ Crazy Puffs are the best thing that Little Caesars has ever created,” he began. “And you can’t have just one. Now the thing is, right, I don’t believe this. Normally, when I have Little Caesars, it’s OK. But it’s not, you know, over the top. So, I got a little pizza bite here. They’re saying it’s the cheese pull that gets you. I’m gonna give it a try and see how it is.” From the first bite (which includes a pretty impressive cheese pull), it’s clear Howlett is hooked. He has one and then eats another, and then he likes them so much that he gets a second set of pizza puffs.

“I don’t know what they put in these things,” Howlett added, clutching a notebook, “but it can’t be legal. I need Little Caesar to hear me. I’m going to figure out that recipe. And it’s going in this recipe book. Because whatever you did to make those things, you can’t keep getting away with this.”

With such a glowing review, it should come as no surprise that numerous commenters said that they were going to try some, too. “On my way to Little Caesars website in Canada and see if we have them,” one announced. “Ok, I’ll try them,” a second relented.

However, others argued the item wasn’t that good.

“They’re below mediocre,” one bluntly opined. A second said, regarding Howlett’s first bite, “That wasn’t a cheese pull. That was spit,” while another added, “Nope tried them today.. dry and chewy.”

Some even accused the creator of being paid to promote the item. “Bro got paid for this one for sure,” one said. In the same vein, another questioned, “Is this an undisclosed advertisement?”

Howlett and Little Caesars didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s requests for comment via email.

