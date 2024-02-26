‘This is actually real if u go in like 5 mins before they close’: Does this Little Caesars trick actually work?

A TikTok video of a man showing a Little Caesars “hack” that went viral earlier this year has sparked a wave of debate and skepticism among viewers.

The video, originally posted by the account @lotto.boys in 2021 and re-uploaded on Jan. 11, shows a man walking into a Little Caesars restaurant and asking the employee behind the counter for “the waste.”

The worker promptly hands over three pizza boxes, leading to an on-screen caption that reads, “No way it’s actually working.”

So does the hack “actually work”? According to other TikTokers, the jury is still out.

One commenter speculated, “The name on the pizza order was the waste. I tried it in my local pizzeria and they gave me the garbage bags.”

Another, who claimed to have previously worked at Little Caesars, remarked, “Nahhh I used to work there, a manager got fired for giving a homeless man a pizza, right before closing hour.”

A third commenter echoed a similar point. They said, “I would’ve been immediately fired if I did that when I worked at little Caesars.”

Since its original upload, the authenticity of the video has been called into question by other creators. In 2023, TikToker user @blatantreviews attempted to replicate the hack but had little success, and instead ended his video by dumpster diving for Little Caesars pizzas.

Another TikToker, @itsjessimaee, who says she worked for Little Caesars for over 10 years, responded to the original video, questioning its validity. “I highly doubt that was actually just a wasted pizza. This was probably just a setup,” they wrote.

However, other commenters defended the video, claiming the “hack” worked for them. One of them wrote, “Did that at Dunkin’ Donuts once. Got hella donuts. Hella donuts. Ended up passing them out to random people.”

“this is actually real if u go in like 5 mins before they close and ask for the extra they will 90% of the time give it to u,” a second added.

A third commenter said, “I always ask little Caesars if they have any wings they are about to throw out. Works about half the time.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lotto.boys via email and to Little Caesars via press email for comment.