‘Absolutely disgusting decision’: Linkin Park’s new singer is under fire for her ties to this disgraced celebrity

Linkin Park announced two new additions to its band as the group prepares to release their first body of work in nearly a decade.

Linkin Park went on a seven-year hiatus after frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017. Now, the alternative rock band is “embarking on a new chapter,” which includes two new members: Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain. The duo joined the group as a co-vocalist and drummer, respectively. But fans aren’t taking too kindly to the announcement of Armstrong in particular.

“Absolutely disgusting decision by Linkin Park,” read a post by Yashar Ali, who has more than 740,000 followers on X.

What’s up with Emily Armstong?

According to the Associated Press, Armstrong will share singing duties with returning member Mike Shinoda. The band’s newest album, From Zero, will become available in mid-November.

But a number of Linkin Park fans weren’t too jazzed about Armstrong joining the group. Their issues range from the 38-year-old’s alleged ties to Scientology and her alleged support of That ’70s Show actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

As reported by Deadline, Armstrong wrote via her Instagram stories late Friday:

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer… Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

She’s since added: “To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”

Fans had been up in arms about the revelation all day.

“Chester wouldn’t have wanted this, I know that,” one Linkin Park fan wrote on X.

Is Emily Armstrong a Scientologist?

She has not publicly come out as one, per Vulture. However, as noted by Vulture, she did attend a gala in 2013.

The allegations against Armstrong stem from an Instagram comment that former Scientologist and the Mars Volta musician, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, sent to the singer. (Bixler-Zavala’s wife, Carnell Bixler, testified against Masterson in 2022 and filed a separate lawsuit against him, NME reported.)

According to a screenshot that’s been widely recirculated on social media, Bixler-Zavala, in 2023, wrote: “I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Masterson’s behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow Scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult.

“Remember when we did the purification run down Emily? Were you directed to safepoint me cuz of what my wife knew? Why can’t you shut your mouth during a detox program where people are going through some rough shit but your corny [expletive] is singing like an unsupervised child?

“Is it cuz you’re a born in Scientologist that gets a pass? How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of LRH’s [L Ron Hubbard, Scientology founder] book Dianetics? Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend?”

More recently, Carnell Bixler made a post to her Instagram stories alleging that Armstrong was a “hardcore Scientologist.” Bixler also said that Armstrong supported Masterson “in and out of court.”

Linkin Park fans are up in arms

The new lineup announcement comes ahead of the band’s newest album and upcoming tour. Linkin Park is one of the most successful bands of the streaming age. Still, many fans questioned whether they could still support them.

“Chester is dead because he was sexually assaulted for 6 [expletive] years in childhood,” one user wrote. “Then they replace him with an [expletive] rape apologist. This is sickening. Disgusting.”

“I will not be supporting Linkin Park on their new adventures with their decision to have Emily Armstrong a known Scientologist, who also was a supporter of Danny Masterson during his trial for rape,” another added.

“I’d love to give Emily Armstrong a chance as the new frontman for Linkin Park, but hard to do so when she’s a Scientologist and has publicly defended convicted r*pist and fellow Scientologist Danny Masterson! What a horrible way to honor Chester’s legacy,” a third fan wrote.

Others, however, said that they were cautiously optimistic about Armstrong joining the group.

“Tho no one could ever replace Chester Bennington, it’s exciting to see that Linkin Park chose a strong female lead to help forge a new legacy,” one person added. “However, Emily Armstrong seems to have some troubling connections with Scientology. It’d be interesting to see how this gets addressed.”

Earlier this week, Armstrong debuted live with the band via livestream.

The Daily Dot has reached out to a spokesperson for Linkin Park by email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.