‘It would definitely crack’: Lil Yachty notices glass Starbucks Frappuccino—in the top row

Lil Yachty goes head-to-head with a vending machine in his most recent TikTok.

The 26-year-old rapper, real name Miles Parks McCollum, was perplexed by the choice to put a Starbucks Frappuccino in a glass bottle at the top of a vending machine. “I’m not the smartest man of the bunch, but I do have enough common sense to realize that this ain’t the vending machine where the arm goes up,” he starts after purchasing bottled water out of the machine.

Unlike newer models of vending machines, which rely on a robotic arm to grab and deliver drinks to customers, this older model releases drinks via coil after the customer selects their beverage of choice.

“These just drop,” Lil Yachty adds while pointing at the top row in the vending machine, consisting of Fanta bottles and a Starbucks Frappuccino glass bottle.

The vending machine is filled with both bottled and canned drinks, but the only glass drink in the vending machine, the Starbucks Frappuccino, is in the very top row.

“Why the hell is the only glass thing in here at the top?” Lil Yachty questions, referring to the vanilla-flavored Starbucks Frappuccino.

Lil Yachty says he assumes that if one orders the drink, it will “hit the bottom” and “definitely crack.”

He then offers what he believes the most efficient way to reorganize the vending machine is, arguing that the location of the Starbucks drink and cans could easily be swapped for practical reasons. “These can go up,” he suggests, pointing to the bottom row of canned Sprite, Coke, Fanta, and Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

“And that,” he says while pointing to the Starbucks Frappuccino, “can be right there.”

“I almost want to test it out,” he teases, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger. “There’s no way it wouldn’t crack, right?”

The video was posted on Wednesday and now has 22 million views, making it one of the most popular videos on his page. Fans begged Lil Yachty to “test the theory” and not leave viewers hanging.

“Bros a multimillionaire but won’t spend three dollars to test the theory,” @brownitx2 said.

“Test it bro u rich,” another echoed.

“No way Yachty a millionaire and didn’t pay 3$ to test this out…” @imsoporsche argued.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Yachty has a net worth of $8 million. The Starbucks Frappuccino in the vending machine is priced at $3.

But another viewer pointed out something that’s perhaps more peculiar about the vending machine. “This is the wrong vending machine for drinks in general. Is it even cold?” @livelaughexplore questioned, noting it’s a vending machine more commonly used for snacks.

In a follow-up video, Lil Yachty obliged fans’ requests to “test the theory out.”

He addresses how a lot of commenters “had a problem” with how the last video ended. Lil Yachty’s friend, Karrah, runs over to pay for the Starbucks Frappuccino. “I got it. It’s on me today,” Karrah says before whipping out her phone to pay with Apple Pay.

The Starbucks drink then falls to the bottom and, to Lil Yachty’s surprise, doesn’t break.

“Oh, wow,” he says. “It didn’t break!”

Viewers are thanking Lil Yachty for not leaving them in suspense. “Ima head to bed thank you Mr Yachty,” one said.

Lil Yachty first rose to fame in 2016 with hit songs like “1NIGHT,” and later found a dedicated fanbase on TikTok, according to NPR. He now has over 8.4 million followers on the app.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lil Yachty’s team via email.