‘Need my hearing checked’: Dealership says customer bought 2024 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid then swapped it for a Nissan at just 5K miles

A Nissan dealership sparked a debate over whether or not trading in a practically brand new 2024 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid for a Nissan Pathfinder was a trade-up or a trade-down.

Puyallup Nissan (@puyallupnissan), a dealership based in Washington, garnered over 316,000 views with its short video showcasing the recently traded-in Toyota.

Traded in at 5,000 miles

According to the Puyallup Nissan worker, a customer bought a new 2024 Rav4 Hybrid drove it from Washington state to California then traded the car in with approximately 5,400 miles on it for a 2024 Nissan Pathfinder.

Though the trade-in was in great condition, the worker was unimpressed with the 2024 model. He was especially unimpressed by the interior.

Car and Driver reports that the Toyota Rav4 “regularly ranks as the best-selling non-pickup in the U.S.” The Rav4 is a practical, fuel-efficient compact crossover with a rugged appearance. Car and Driver lists the only major change for its 2024 model is the new Army Green paint color option. 2024 Rav4s range from $30,070 to $39,690 depending on trims and options. Each model comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

According to Car and Driver, Rav4s also have an interior geared toward comfort and storage options, but “buyers need to shop above the base LE trim for an interior with eye appeal.”

Car and Driver ranks the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder as No. 19 in Best Mid-Size SUVs. The car site describes the Pathfinder as a practical family vehicle with a V-6 engine, spacious interior, and a well-tuned suspension that provides a smooth ride overall. Like the Rav4, Pathfinder’s 2024 model barely changed from last year’s release. The price ranges from $38,040 to $51,010 depending on trim and options.

Where the Pathfinder really seems to stand out is in the upgrades. The more expensive SL trim option has a larger infotainment system, a 360-degree camera system and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. The SL Premium package, for an additional $2,990, allegedly makes for a luxurious ride with 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a bose stereo system, heated rear seats, and wireless smartphone charging.

What the viewers thought

Most viewers believed the trade-in was to get a better interior.

“With Toyota, you’re confirmed with low maintenance costs and longer life span compared to other brands, but cheaper interior.’ Nissan has cheaper comparable models, but you get more features,” one explained.

“Rav4 interior is garbage at the lower trims but the car is still the best suv,” a second added.

“I bet it’s the interior and size. They’ll miss the Toyota once the typical Nissan issues kick in,” a third agreed.

Others argued over whether or not it was a good decision for the customer.

“‘Upgrade to Nissan.’ Words no one has ever said in earnest,” a user joked.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you paid for and that rav4 seemed really in so many levels that for a 2024, hasn’t changed much, so yeah that pathfinder is definitely an upgrade..” another argued.

“Once that transmission fails at 30k they gonna wish they had that RAV4,” a third replied.

“Any nissan is a big upgrade to Toyota,” a fourth said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Puyallup Nissan via TikTok comments and contact form and Nissan via email.

