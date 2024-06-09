‘It feels like driving a spaceship’: Hyundai Santa Fe driver shows 3 unusual features you may not realize it comes with in 2024

A driver was wowed by some of the more unusual features available on the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe—so much so that she went online to sing its praises.

The TikTok video showing the arguably futuristic qualities of the latest version of the Korean company’s SUV comes from creator Amanda (@alwdl33), getting more than 372,500 views and more than 18,700 likes on a video she posted to the platform on Wednesday.

She begins by noting, “So, a couple months ago, I got a 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe that has some of the most insane features,” before offering to show them to the viewer.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe new features

The first was a fingerprint sensor that she claimed was there to “log into the system,” to which she remarked, “It feels like driving a spaceship.”

She then says, “If you happen to need to sanitize something while you’re in my car, no problem.” She then presses a button on the passenger side, revealing a compartment above the glove compartment that is sure to thrill the germaphobe in your life.

A Car and Driver review, raving about the SUV, covers that feature in its Infotainment and Connectivity section, saying, “The Santa Fe even offers a UV-C sterilization compartment in the glovebox for removing germs from smartphones, wallets, and other small items.”

That article goes on to praise other elements inside the car, noting, “Covering more than half the dashboard are two 12.3-inch displays, one to serve as a gauge cluster and one as a touchscreen for infotainment. Despite the devotion to screens, physical knobs for things like climate and audio volume have been retained for ease of use. An optional dual wireless smartphone charging pad can repower two phones at once, but there are also USB-C ports for wired charging. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard features.”

Amanda observes, regarding the UV-C feature, “I don’t know who they designed that feature for but I can tell you my youngest child with OCD is obsessed.”

The last feature Amanda shares requires her to step out of the car to demo it properly. “If I get into a situation where like someone parked too close to me and I need to back my car out, but I can’t get back into it, no problem, because we’ve got this feature. My key fob acts like a remote control.”

She then shows that pushing the back button will allow her to move the car backward while standing outside it. She can also stop it, move it forward, and stop it again.

“I’ve never actually used the remote control feature to do anything other than show people the remote control feature but it’s pretty cool and it might come in handy someday.”

She then clarifies, in an addendum to her initial video, “I just got out of my car after filming that I realized that I was still way far back in my carport. So I did use the remote control feature to pull my car forward without having to unload everything that was in my arms and get back in my car. So, 10 out of 10.”

The Car and Driver review, giving the car a 9 out of 10, observed, “We don’t know what Hyundai’s design department had for breakfast when they formulated the new boldly boxy look of the 2024 Santa Fe, but we hope there’s more of it on that buffet. The new Santa Fe is as wildly different from the old model as granola is from scrambled eggs.”

Some commenters praised the features she admired, but others criticized her for going with Hyundai.

“If I had that I’d be outside playing with it like a remote control car,” said one fan.

Another said, “Not me side eyeing these cool features and giving my bmw x3 a disappointed look.”

One worried, “Am I the only one who feels like that’s just more things to break?”—to which Amanda cracked, “No. You’re not. Feel free to scroll through the comments.”

A Hyundai critic sniffed, “My 2024 Santa Fe has a better feature. A blown engine at 2200 miles.”

Amanda challenged that, responding, “It would absolutely still be under warranty at that mileage if this actually happened, but I get the feeling this dude is just making stuff up to hear himself yap.”

More generally, to her haters, Amanda wrote, “People are super triggered over me spending my own money on a car they wouldn’t choose.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amanda via TikTok direct message and to Hyundai via email.