Woman asks boyfriend to put away leftover mac and cheese

@littlereadwriter/TikTok Tatiana Bralnina/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘Weaponized incompetence at its finest’: Woman asks boyfriend to put away leftover mac and cheese. What he does next is surprising

'This is criminal behavior.'

Vladimir Supica 

Vladimir Supica

Trending

Posted on Jan 27, 2024   Updated on Jan 27, 2024, 6:57 am CST

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing the shocking consequence of charging her boyfriend with a task to put away some leftover mac and cheese.

The video, posted by user Rachael (@littlereadwriter) this week, has quickly gone viral, amassing over 867,400 views in just a few days.

The video starts with an on-screen caption that reads, “When you asked him to put away the leftover Mac n cheese last night.” The footage then shows the TikToker opening the fridge, only to be met with a sight that has left viewers in disbelief.

The leftover mac and cheese is discovered in an aluminum baking tray, casually sitting on the middle shelf of the refrigerator. The shocking part? There’s no cover to protect the food, and to add insult to injury, other items have been carelessly placed on top of the exposed dish.

In the video’s description, the TikToker declared, “This is criminal behavior.” The comment section quickly filled with reactions from appalled viewers.

“The way my jaw dropped. I’m angry and it didn’t even happen to me,” one commenter wrote.

“Putting stuff ON TOP of the already exposed mac like…. I’m speechless,” a second added.

“this HAS to be a red flag,” a third commenter said.

“This HAS to be weaponized incompetence. I don’t believe for one second that he thought this was correct,” one more claimed.

@littlereadwriter This is criminal behavior 😨 #macncheese #fail #criminaloffensivesideeye #sad ♬ eredeti hang – ChiaraAlessandra

As the comments continued, some viewers went as far as to advise a breakup, with one stating,  “Breakup immediately not even joking.”

The sentiment was echoed by another commenter who wrote, “That’s breakup material.”

The concept of “weaponized incompetence” has been making waves on TikTok, with users sharing instances where individuals deliberately perform tasks poorly to avoid future responsibilities. From an Instacart shopper failing to locate clearly visible grocery items, to a TikToker’s partner ineffectively cleaning up spilled hot sauce to get out of doing the chore, these viral stories highlight how some people use their feigned inability as a strategy to evade tasks.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rachael (@littlereadwriter) via TikTok direct messages for comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 27, 2024, 7:00 am CST

Vladimir Supica

Vladimir Supica is a Serbia-based freelance writer for the Daily Dot. He enjoys traveling through Europe, reading non-fiction books, and playing with his dog Max.

Vladimir Supica
 