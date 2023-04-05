‘That was smooth’: Tech recruiter shares how to lead a meeting you’re not prepared for

In a now-viral TikTok, a tech recruiter revealed how to lead a work meeting you’re unprepared for.

TikTok user @askthatrecruiter typically posts content giving career advice. He posted the viral video in response to TikToker @theyluvrae’s post about having to lead a call she knows “nothing” about as the “most junior” team member.

The content creator demonstrated what to do in this situation by doing a skit where he conducted a virtual meeting. He began the video by thanking everyone for taking the time to attend. He then jumped into what to say if you’re unsure of how to conduct a meeting.

“There is a lot planned for the agenda today, so I’m going to have everyone go around the room, briefly introduce yourselves, say your role, and be sure to flag any agenda items that you want to address upfront,” @askthatrecruiter said. “This way, we can make sure that everything is covered.”

The video racked up over 41,000 views within one day on the platform. Viewers in the comments section found the tip valuable and thanked @askthatrecruiter for the advice.

“Oops. saving this for later,” one viewer wrote.

“This is so helpful,” a second stated.

“I love it thanksss,” a third commented.

Other viewers shared their own pointers for leading a meeting.

“Ask for agenda participation in advance the first time, keep the agenda the same thereafter. Let everyone else talk but YOU because the agenda says so,” one person advised.

“I just did this but I said if anyone has to jump for another call let’s start with your questions or concerns to insure they are addressed,” a second shared.

“I would definitely add ‘if everyone can provide what is a top priority for them so we can ensure we dedicate the proper amount of time to all topics,” a third commented.

However, one viewer raised an important question: “But how about if no one flags anything?”

@askthatrecruiter posted a skit in response. If no one has anything to add, he “shifts gears” and offers to discuss whether or not the style of the meeting works for everyone. Then, he asks the workers “what’s on their plate” and what they “hope to achieve” from the meeting and suggests that they “discuss any changes” that can help meetings become “more efficient.”

