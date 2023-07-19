‘I work for a remote company. We have an asynchronous schedule’: Woman with ‘lazy girl job’ goes to Target during the day. Her boss knows

In a viral video, a tech recruiter reframed the idea of a “lazy girl job” to mean a job that fairly compensates employees and has a good work-life balance.

The term “lazy girl job” was recently popularized by TikToker Gabrielle Judge to describe low-stress jobs that pay well. These jobs are often remote and offer workers flexible schedules.

In an interview with Insider, Judge shared that she wants other people to get into these types of roles so “they still have energy to invest into the things they really care about.”

In the TikTok, recruiter Bonnie Dilber (@bonniedilber) says she also has a “lazy girl job,” which is how she’s able to make videos in the Target parking lot while waiting for her pickup order in the middle of the day.

Dilber shares that her company has an asynchronous schedule, unlimited paid time off, and a lot of flexibility and trust. She adds that she can get her duties done within the 40-hour workweek, and if it took longer, her manager would help her reprioritize and make sure she’s not overworked.

“I am really over the whole lazy girl jobs trend because it is not lazy to expect a job like this. Like, it is a weird thing in the US where we have branded this as laziness. Like, in Europe, this is very normal. They would find it weird to work more than 40 hours,” Dilber says.

Dilber adds that “there’s nothing lazy” about expecting to have a job that pays you well, gives you a good work-life balance, and doesn’t overwork you.

She says that no one in a “lazy girl job” is actually lazy since the companies with healthy work cultures are few in the United States, so they have high standards for hiring and for the work produced.

“No one is at these companies actually slacking off,” Dilber says.

She then compares the “lazy girl job” trend to the “quiet quitting” trend.

“It is just another way for us to blame people for expecting decent work conditions in the United States,” Dilber cconcludes.

The video has garnered more than 150,000 views and over 500 comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

Commenters were largely in agreeance with Dilber, and some shared their own work experiences.

“I told my boss I was tired in our one on one and she said to end the meeting early and go take a nap I will never leave her haha,” a person shared.

“Getting a job like this was LIFE-CHANGING. I took a pay cut for it but it was SO worth it for my mental health,” another commenter wrote.

Others urged Dilber to share where she worked so they could apply too.

“I was laid off from this kind of company and now I had to take a job that doesn’t give me these benefits. Please hint where you work so I can apply,” a viewer said.

