A former Survivor contestant said that she found herself in debate with someone who didn’t realize she was on the show. The ensuing conversation centered around whether the show was scripted.

TikTok user Lauren O’Connell (@lollyalexandra) was featured on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, which aired in 2019. In a recent TikTok, O’Connell said that a conversation with a stranger about reality TV led to an argument about whether the show was fake.

“I never, ever offer up the fact that I was on Survivor,” O’Connell said. “But I said, ‘Oh, do you watch reality TV?’”

The man, O’Connell said, proceeded to critique reality TV for being “really stupid and really dumb.” He also said that he didn’t watch it himself. His reasoning? “It’s so scripted and so fake,” he said.

When he flipped the question back on O’Connell, she said she responded that she doesn’t typically watch reality TV—save for Survivor.

This didn’t impress the man, however.

O’Connell said that he blasted Survivor for being “dumb and fake.” When O’Connell asked why he believed that, he said that contestants were “getting granola bars off-camera.”

The two went back-and-forth with the man reportedly refusing to give up on the idea that islanders received food. Eventually, O’Connell said she had enough of his takes.

“I’ve hit my limit of talking badly about Survivor,” O’Connell said. “I can actually guarantee you that… that’s not true. Nobody’s getting granola bars. Everything you see on TV is very real.”

He still wasn’t buying it.

“Well, how would you know?” he reportedly said. “Were you on the island with them?”

O’Connell made a face before finishing her story, implying that she told the man she was a former contestant. According to Screenrant, O’Connell was the fifth-place finisher of her season. It also said O’Connell was one of more popular contestants of her season.

The Daily Dot has reached out to O’Connell via TikTok comment. As of Friday evening, her video had over 1.5 million views.

In the comments, viewers flamed the man for making bold—and false—claims about the show.

“‘I don’t watch but i have extensive behind the scenes expertise,’” one person quipped.

“How would he know!?!?!!” another exclaimed.

“Talking about granola bars to a girl who literally passed out… Bold move cotton. Let’s see how it plays out!” a third viewer said.

According to Country Living, O’Connell fainted during a challenge on the show. At the time, fans were reportedly livid that the show allowed the challenge to continue. O’Connell woke up seconds after her fall and even admitted to feeling embarrassed about the incident.