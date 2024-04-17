‘EVERYone at my eye doctor wears glasses’: Eye doctor shares why he won’t get LASIK

For people who wear eyeglasses to help with their vision, sometimes getting LASIK surgery seems like an obvious choice for those looking to get rid of their spectacles. But not everyone is a good candidate for the surgery, and it could cause even greater problems for them down the road, one doctor explained in a recent TikTok video.

In the video, posted by the eye care company Cornea Care, Dr. Jovi Boparai answers a viewer’s question about why some optometrists may not get LASIK surgery. Boparai is also the CEO and co-founder of CorneaCare.

“LASIK surgery can be a great option for some patients. I’ve personally done LASIK on many patients with great outcomes. In my specific case, I haven’t had LASIK because my corneas are too thin,” Boparai shares in the video.

Although the video was posted in January, it’s been steadily gaining in popularity. As of Tuesday evening, the video has received more than 308,000 views. The Daily Dot reached out to Cornea Care through a media request form for more information.

Boparai explained in the video that the cornea is central to LASIK surgery, and working on a thin cornea can make your eyes vulnerable to future issues. Your cornea is a protective layer of your eye and helps to keep germs out while also helping you to see clearly, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“When we do LASIK surgery, we create a flap in the cornea, and we reshape your cornea so that you can see better,” he said. “If your corneas are too thin, it can sometimes lead to some undesired side effects.”

LASIK, or Laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, was not formally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration until 1999, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology. During the procedure, a surgeon will cut a flap in the cornea and use lasers to reshape it.

In the video’s comment section, some viewers explained why they decided to get LASIK.

“I’ve had LASIK and it was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life! No dry eyes nothing!!!” user @tajmeensandhuu said.

Others explained why they decided to opt out of the surgery.

“Everyone at my eye doctor wears glasses…and I’m now scared to put in my contacts,” user @falconhoosierfan said.

“If it works you’re good but if not it’s debilitating. I’ll stick with glasses and contacts,” user Rebekah May (@rebekahmay19) said.

Other TikTokers who have gotten LASIK have spoken out against it. One Gen Z patient says he now has the eyesight of a 50-year-old.

Some viewers of Boparai’s video mentioned that they opted for a different surgical method known as PRK or photorefractive keratectomy, where a surgeon will remove the top layer of the cornea and use lasers to reshape the rest of it to help correct eyesight, according to Eye Clinic London. The National Institutes of Health estimates that from 1996-2020 about 10 to 15 million patients received laser vision correction procedures.

