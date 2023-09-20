Guest exposes Mandalay Bay for covering up Las Vegas shooting hotel room

In a viral video, a TikToker exposed the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for covering up the room where the Las Vegas mass shooter shot and killed concert-goers.

In October 2017, a lone gunman shot at people attending a nearby country music festival from his hotel room. From the 32nd floor of the hotel, he quickly fired a litany of shots into the crowd, killing at least 59 people and injuring more than 500 others.

The shooter was Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada. He acted alone. Police found 23 firearms in Paddock’s hotel room and 19 more at his house. While it was initially reported that Paddock was shot by police, authorities determined that he killed himself right before officers entered his room.

Officials said the shooter had connecting rooms or a suite on the 32nd floor of the hotel that allowed him to run back and forth between windows and shoot out of both so he could get two different angles.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history to date, CBS News confirmed.

While at the Mandalay Bay hotel, TikToker Tom (@sidemoneytom) discovered that the hotel literally covered up the room from where the shooting happened, making it more difficult for people to find, removing it as one of the rooms open to guests, and potentially sealing it off so no one, or only authorized hotel workers, could go in.

In the video, Tom shows the view from a window on a different floor of the hotel. Viewers can clearly see the parking lot where the music festival happened back in 2017.

Tom wanted to access the 32nd floor where the mass shooting happened but said the elevator wouldn’t take him there, so he had to find and go up the stairs.

He said what was once the 32nd floor now has a number in the 50s. As he walks past floor 30, the labeled floor number jumps to 56.

“They literally changed the numbers because of it,” Tom said.

On floor 57, formally 32, Tom shows that the room where he claims the gunman stayed was patched up. Where there used to be a hotel room door there is now a painted wall and a large piece of art hanging up. Adjacent to this is a door without a handle that can seemingly only be accessed with a key.

“They literally just covered up and closed off, and totally sealed off these rooms,” Tom said.

“Not saying its a cover up, but they literally covered it up,” Tom said referring strictly to the room now being inaccessible.

However, an adjacent room still seems to be in operation at the hotel.

Combined, the two-part video series has more than 15 million views and thousands of comments.

“Damn this gives me a eerie feeling,” the top comment read.

Based on commenter experience and questions its possible the entire floor of the hotel is no longer in use since the elevator doesn’t stop there.

“When I went last year I stayed in Mandalay Bay and you couldn’t even access the floor anymore,” a commenter shared.

“Wait so did they decommission all the other rooms on that floor too then if there is no elevator access?” another asked.

