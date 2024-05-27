‘My Camry recommends 10,000, I still do 5,000 regardless’: Mechanic calls out oil changes when Land Rover comes in with shocking problem

Car maintenance can be one of many regular frustrations in life for those who have no interest in it. However, there can be real consequences for drivers if their vehicle has not been properly maintained.

Oil changes are generally recommended at intervals between 3,000 and 5,000 miles. However, improvements to the lubricants incorporated in motor oil have allowed drivers to stretch their intervals to 5,000 to 7,500 miles, depending on their vehicle and the type of oil used.

One auto shop is warning viewers on TikTok of what happens if they decide to stretch their oil change interval based on manufacturer recommendations or personal preference.

The example presented by Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice on TikTok) is a 2017 Land Rover with a two-liter engine and only 87,000 miles on it. In the video, technicians speculate that the mechanics who previously serviced the vehicle likely used a synthetic oil to stretch time between changes, although it did not prevent the oil from turning to sludge.

‘That’s a lot of sludge buildup’

“I popped the valve cover off, and she looks kind of nasty,” one of the technicians says in the video. “This is a 10,000 mile oil service. We have the Carfax report saying that they’ve done their oil service every 9,000 to 10,000 miles and that’s a lot of sludge buildup. So this is one of the reasons we don’t prescribe 9,000 to 10,000 miles and I know all the TikTok people out there are going to be like, ‘What kind of oil did they use?’ Well we don’t know what kind of oil they used—we’re pretty sure they’ve been going to the dealer, maybe not—but I guarantee they have not been going 10,000 miles between oil services on conventional motor oil, so they’ve been putting a synthetic in here, they had to have.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @royaltyautoservice via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Drivers have shared that they have tried a variety of ways to stretch their engine oil between changes. One woman says she did not know that she was supposed to get regular oil changes, and would occasionally add in fresh oil to her engine whenever her oil change light came on. In this case, her car ended up catching fire on a freeway.

A mechanic from another shop has taken the time to explain the difference between the two types of oil for potential customers. Synthetic oil can provide a variety of benefits for drivers. While they may be more expensive than conventional oil, synthetics are also more resistant to breaking down over time, another factor contributing to their slightly longer lifetime. It can also withstand higher and lower temperatures, meaning it may be better suited for extreme climates.

Viewers of the video from Royalty Auto Service were doubtful that the engine had ever actually seen new oil in its lifetime, based on the amount of buildup.

“I’ve done 10,000 mile changes on my Jeep Wrangler, and I’m 199,999 miles right now,” one commenter wrote. “I think who ever is changing their oil isn’t actually changing it, that looks like OLD oil.”

“They just changed the sticker not the oil, Probably topped it off and charged for a service,” another commenter wrote.

“The dealer has not been changing that oil,” a commenter wrote.