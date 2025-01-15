‘Did y’all know these were back here?’: Man goes to Walmart’s home and garden section. Then he finds something unusual being sold there

A chef is going viral on TikTok after sharing the hidden gem he found in Walmart’s home and garden section: Kinder’s seasoning rubs and spices.

Corey (@livefromthekitchen_), a traveling private chef, said he was shopping at Walmart when he noticed something odd in its gardening section. As of Tuesday, his video elaborating on his find had amassed more than 130,700 views.

“Did y’all know Walmart had these?” Corey asked viewers as his camera panned over a wall of Kinder’s seasonings and rubs. “Am I the only person who didn’t know this?”

Walmart sells seasonings in its garden section

According to Corey and several other Walmart shoppers, these spice rubs are a staple of Walmart’s home and garden section.

On the one hand, this makes sense. After all, Walmart sells its outdoor grills in an adjacent section. So people looking to smoke or grill meat likely need something to season the food they’ll cook.

Still, Corey expressed both surprise and amazement toward his find.

“This is how you know I’m getting old because this is the type of shit I get excited about,” he said.

He called out Kinder’s Greek blend barbecue rub, in addition to its habanero pineapple, citrus and garlic with jalapeño, smoked onion, and black cherry chipotle.

In his video, Corey suggested that some of these seasonings were “new” or he wasn’t aware of their existence. If you can’t make it to the store in person, though, Walmart sells many of the same flavors online. While prices may vary by state, most six-ounce bottles cost roughly $5, and at least one of the brand’s slightly larger bottles (which was eight ounces) cost about $14 online.

Given the chef’s surprise at this find, he asked whether other Walmart shoppers knew the store sold Kinder’s brand seasonings in bulk.

“Did y’all know these were back here?” he asked.

What is Kinder’s?

The company, based out of California, is known for selling an array of blends, marinades, rubs, and spices.

To help out customers who don’t know what to prepare, Kinder’s website even has a page of recipes utilizing its various seasonings. In November, a reporter for Tasting Table tried and ranked 13 seasonings she said she was sent by Kinder’s.

Indeed, the brand seems to have left a good impression on the writer.

“Though all of them were at least good, a few blew me away with the punch they packed,” she wrote. “I even found myself impressed by the company’s simplest seasonings.

For those who want to try Kinder’s for themselves, Walmart isn’t the only retailer to sell Kinder’s products. You can buy many of their products at stores including Amazon, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

Viewers are similarly impressed with the chef’s find

In the comments section of Corey’s video, several other Walmart shoppers said this was their first time learning of the store’s hidden treasure.

“I’m gonna miss TikTok because I never would’ve known this,” one user said.

“I was wondering where people were getting these from,” another added.

“I’m excited just finding this out,” a third viewer wrote.

Others were self-identified Walmart fanatics and suggested they knew everything the store had to offer.

“I knew because I walk [and] browse the whole store,” one woman admitted.

“Yes friend,” another echoed. “I be all up in Walmart’s business.”

“Catch em at the right time and they be on the clearance aisle,” a third viewer shared.

Given this news, some viewers eagerly shared what they planned on cooking with the Kinder’s seasonings.

“I need tequila lime!” one woman said. “Anyone remember Tyson’s tequila lime chicken wings?”

“Wings finna go crazyyyy now,” another added.

“The black cherry chipotle is amazing on ribs,” a third user shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Corey via TikTok comment and to Walmart through its online contact form.

