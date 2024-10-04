‘Shhh!!!!! This has been my secret for years’: Woman shares hack to get Uggs for cheaper

If you’re in the market for some Uggs, you might want to know about this hack. It might be able to save you $30 dollars on your next purchase.

What’s the Ugg hack?

“If you’re a woman size 7, 8, or smaller in shoes, buy the kids Uggs,” Paige Siegel (@paigesiegel) enlightens viewers about. “They’re the same quality. They’re just as cute, and they’re cheaper. I’m a women’s 7, so I got the kids 5 in the Ultra Mini Platform Ugg,” Siegel shares. Siegel also prefers the kids platform boots over the adult ones because the platform is a bit shorter than the adult boot.

Will the Uggs actually be cheaper?

Yes! The Classic Ultra Mini Platform boot Siegel bought goes for $160 in women’s sizes. However, the very similar kids’ version of the boot goes for $130.

“So if you needed a sign to go get a new pair of Uggs, go grab them before they sell out for the Fall season,” Siegel says.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers either already knew this hack or shared why it does or doesn’t work for them.

“Shhh!!!!! This has been my secret for years,” says one comment.

“Once I bought kids shoes and you could feel the difference in how they were made,” says another.

“Before my feet grew. I was a size 7.5 and would buy youth sizes all the time!” recalls another.

“My big feet ruining my bank account,” shares another. Which unfortunately is true. This hack will only work if your feet can fit into kids size. So it’s not an option for everyone.

According to the sizing charts for the product Siegel bought, the biggest kids size of the boot is 24.5 cm, a kids’ size 5. A women’s size 7 of the boot is 26 inches, and a women’s size 8 is 27 inches. So if you’re a 7 or an 8 like Siegel mentioned, you may be able to squeeze into a boot with 1.5-2.5 inches less space than you think you need.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Siegel for comment via email and TikTok message and to Ugg via email.