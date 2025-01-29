‘You’re in for some luck’: Expert shares little-known online trick for buying a used car cheap

The best deal on a used car might come from the most unexpected source: Cars seized by the police. That’s the surprising revelation shared by the Instagram account Bunkboost (@bunkboost). In a video uploaded this month, the account breaks down this cheap used car hack to find unbeatable prices. The game-changing clip has already racked up over 15,000 likes and sparked some interesting responses from viewers.

Have you ever wondered what happens to cars seized by the police? “Well, you’re in some luck,” the man in the video says. “This is where they go: John Pye Auctions.”

John Pye Auctions is a U.K.-based auction house that sells used cars through both in-person and online auctions.

The video explains that authorities seize many cars for nonpayment, bankruptcy, or theft before they end up at auction houses like John Pye. In some cases, stolen cars that owners don’t reclaim also make their way to these auctions.

Police seize some vehicles from more dramatic circumstances. This includes cars involved in chases or crime scenes that are auctioned off at significantly reduced prices.

“Sometimes it could be a crack in the windshield that’s a bit too big for the road and small things like that, missing parts,” he said. With minimal repair costs and the discounted auction price, these vehicles can be a hidden gem for buyers looking for a cheap used car hack.

This hack may not be as secret or smooth as it seems, however. Some commenters offered warnings when it comes to purchasing vehicles from police auctions.

“Na respect lil bros hustle… keep in mind a 25% fee is added to the final bid, but still a great auction site tho,” a commenter warned.

“The only thing with the police auction car that’s been stolen and retrieved by the police if you were to purchase it you’ll never get any peace,” someone else cautioned. “They’ll be stopping you on the street every five seconds in the car you purchased saying that it was reported stolen.”

Another comment read, “I’ve bought car from here before and this is a not actually true. They will put any car through even if it’s private. Be careful man dem!”

The Bunk Boost Instagram account did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. We also contacted JohnPye Auctions for a statement.

