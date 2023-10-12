‘It’s shocking how many war crimes were committed on camera’: Joe Rogan clip resurfaces as situation escalates in Israel and Palestine

An except of an interview from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, in which the host discusses the conflict between Israel and Palestine, has resurfaced on TikTok as violence in the region intensifies.

The short clip from Episode #1684 of the Joe Rogan Experience comes from TikTok user Rogan Riffs (@roganriffs).

In the episode, the host interviews independent journalist Abby Martin and the two discuss Martin’s 2019 documentary, “Gaza Fights For Freedom,” the ongoing conflict over territory between Israel and Palestine, the two-state solution, and the treatment of Palestinians living in disputed lands.

“There’s so many pro-Israel people that put their head in the sand and don’t want to look at some of these atrocities, and don’t want to look at some of the videos that you’ve sent me of soldiers shooting people that are not doing anything,” Rogan says in the clip on TikTok.

Martin replies, “Their whole argument is that it’s all Hamas and they’re human shields. We looked through hundreds of hours of footage that these people gave us … and I didn’t see one weapon. I didn’t see one militant. Not one weapon. It was literally people with slingshots throwing rocks at tanks. It’s kind of a rite of passage. It’s very symbolic. They’re not trying to hurt anyone. And no Israeli soldiers have been hurt or killed.”

Rogan’s guest continues, “And there’s not any weapons, there’s no militants. Hamas has nothing to do with the march. And it’s just shocking. It’s shocking how many war crimes were committed on camera. And it’s just amazing the propaganda that’s just told to us about what this is and why they have the right to kill people that pose no threat to them.”

In the caption, @roganriffs writes, “Israel and Palestine War is getting out of hand.”

The video has amassed more than 32,000 views since it was posted. In the comments, viewers expressed their own opinions on the issue, and on Rogan’s take on the matter.

“Thank you. SO many people in the US have their head in the sand right now. It’s shocking and harrowing,” wrote one user, echoing the podcast host’s words.

“The civilians on either side, innocent ppl shouldn’t be hurt,” a second user wrote.

A number of users just wrote, “Free Palestine.”

But many expressed their disagreement with Rogan and his guest.

“So they’re justifying murdering families, murdering 40 infants, most of them Hamas cut their heads off. Justified??? Nobody has that right,” one user argued.

“Yeah, find better videos. [Raping], kidnapping, deaths. all caused by hamas. get better education,” another user contended, while a third, also expressing solidarity with the state of Israel, wrote, “You can’t defend them [Hamas].”

The Daily Dot reached out to Joe Rogan and Abby Martin via email for comment.