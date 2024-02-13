‘That’s the same incentive teachers gave us in middle school’: Managers ask workers to guess their new incentive. They can’t believe what it actually is

A woman on TikTok says her manager asked her and her co-workers to guess the new incentive their company was offering—and the answer left her speechless.

Tanya (@opinionatedtanya) posted a two-minute video explaining her situation at work.

“So my job offered us an incentive if we improve our metrics, right?” she begins. “So I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh my god, an incentive! What could it be?'”

She then says that her manager told her and her co-workers to guess what the incentive would be.

“So we’re throwing comments in Teams, and I’m like, ‘PTO, you’re gonna drop some more in the bucket, right?’ And they’re like, ‘No.'”

A co-worker then guesses, “Gift card, right? We need gift cards,'” and Tanya adds that there was precedent for this as the company gives its workers” a $20 gift card once a year during Christmas.”

However, the managers say no. Someone else guesses that the incentive is a raise.

“Oh my god, gotta be a raise,” Tanya says. “Never gotten one. I’ve been with the company two years … I’ve never gotten a raise. It’s gotta be a raise, right?”

But once again, the manager says no, that guess is incorrect. With the workers out of guesses, management finally reveals the surprise incentive.

“Our team lead was like, ‘You guys, we are going to…'” Tanya says, adding that at this point, she was expecting them to say something exciting, like a trip to Disney World.

She then reveals the incentive. “They’re going to pie each other in the face if we get our metrics back up,” Tanya says. “A pie to the face. That’s what they said they’re gonna do if we get our metrics back in the green.”

“And we can choose what pie,” she adds, somewhat sarcastically. “We could choose lemon meringue; we could do banana pudding pie, cheesecake … That’s the incentive.”

Tanya’s post received over 237,000 views, and viewers were outraged as outraged as the TikToker at the company’s offer.

“I’d lower my metric,” one person offered as an act of protest.

“I’d publicly announce my resignation at that meeting,” another wrote.

“That’s the same incentive teachers gave us in middle school,” a third noted.

“I thought you were gonna say pizza party,” someone else wrote, referring to a commonly mocked “incentive” companies are known to offer their workers. The commenter also added, “The bar is in HELL.”

“The pie from ‘The Help,'” said another commenter, making a joke about the infamous fecal pie in the 2011 movie.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tanya via TikTok direct message for further comment.