‘Uhh thanks… can I get a raise?’: Worker gets Domino’s pizza party as overnight employee appreciation reward

A Domino’s pizza party is nice … but it might not be what your workers want.

That’s the message from a short TikTok video created by @kissmyoosik3.0, who revealed that she and her team of overnight workers received a Domino’s pizza party as a treat, depicted in her on-screen caption as “overnight employee appreciation.”

In the video, she focused empty boxes of pizza; some were stacked underneath a table and other boxes were scattered on different tables. The creator’s choice of sad music indicates that she didn’t appreciate the gesture.

She then revealed her thoughts in the caption, “Uhh thanks… can i get a raise?”

The video garnered over 262,000 views as of July 16, and many agreed with the creator’s cynical sentiments.

“Sound about right!!!!!” one viewer wrote.

“This is the most true thing you will ever see,” a second agreed.

“Also they expect you to clean up the room. lol,” a third added.

In addition, others shared how this is common for the overnight shift.

“THIS RIGHT HERE! Literally just happened to me and the other driver two nights ago. Told us ‘there should still be some pizza left in the back,’” one person shared.

“I remember one time morning shift all got a free steak and baked potato, nothing for night shift still had to pay 5$ for a chicken sandwich,” another groused.

“i work 3rd shift and the company would not say anything that they bought food for only 1st and 2nd shift,” someone else recalled.

Workers being rewarded with a pizza party has become a prevalent trend. According to CBS, “Some 48% of employers are offering their workers pizza parties in lieu of bonuses, while 43% are handing out gift cards, 33% are throwing holiday parties and 31% are offering baked goods. Team building activities (10%), thank you notes (14%) and extra time off (14%) are less popular alternatives for employers, but still show recognition for the hard work and contributions employees have displayed.”

