‘Benefits include: waking up early, staying active, and barely being able to afford food!’: Job hunter says one of employer’s benefits is that workers would be eligible for food stamps

A TikTok user posted a video about a job description where being eligible for food stamps (SNAP) was listed as an employee benefit.

Although there are a purported 9.6 million unfilled jobs in the United States, there are a number of posts from job-seekers expressing their frustration and lack of luck in securing gainful employment.

In the wake of government-mandated stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19, a labor shortage has affected most industries, prompting corporations to offer higher paying salaries and more attractive benefits for prospective employees.

But judging from TikToker Sarah’s (@iamsarah.4) recent viral clip that’s garnered over 32,000 views on the popular social media platform, it would seem that many of these open positions don’t actually offer the most alluring benefits packages.

Sarah writes in a text overlay of her video: “Just read a job description where one of the benefits is that I would be eligible for SNAP (food stamps)”

She pens a sarcastic caption for her post: “Jobhunting is going really well”

Judging the responses from other TikTokers who viewed Sarah’s clip, it would seem that they too have had issues finding jobs that offer a suitable pay and benefits package.

“Benefits include: waking up early, staying active, and barely being able to afford food,” read one comment.

Someone else brought up the ridiculous qualifications that some jobs descriptions have.

“I just saw an unpaid internship with required phd level education. Like huh??”

One TikToker said that they had brought up the issue of pay, or lack thereof, at a recent job interview. They claim the employer responded by saying that the money wasn’t meant to be lived off. “I interviewed somewhere, told them that their pay rate didn’t cover my rent, and they said ‘oh this isn’t really an internship designed to do that'”

Similarly, a different user posted, “When I was applying I saw a $14 an hour job looking for someone with 20 years experience. I gasped.” Yet another said they “recently saw a job listing requiring a phd that only paid 36k.”

