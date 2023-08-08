‘I want you to emotionally manipulate them’: Job consultant shares all the lies you should tell interviewers

In a viral video, a career coach shares advice on how to respond to common interview questions with a bit of fibbing.

In the TikTok, Shaque’l (@shaquel_the6figurechick) says she was putting out the video because of the negative response she received on another clip in which she tells her followers not to reveal to an interviewer the real reason they left their previous job.

“Nine times out of ten, imma tell you to lie,” Shaque’l says of her advice.

She tells viewers that they should tell the interviewer they’re on the job hunt because they want more “growth opportunities.”

“That’s the answer every single f*cking time,” Shaque’l says.

Shaque’l added that in the “vein of pissing people off,” she was going to share more suggestions that other people may not agree with.

First, she suggests interviewees say they’re interviewing with other places, even if they aren’t. Shaque’l points out that this will motivate an employer to make a decision about whether they want to continue with that candidate or not, and if they do move the person forward, they’ll be aware that they need to present a good compensation offer.

“I want you to emotionally manipulate them,” Shaque’l goes on to say.

She adds that interviewees should do their research on each person they interview with and find some point of connection to bring up in the call. “Get them talking about themselves,” she suggests.

Shaque’l says that her favorite tidbit to leverage is animals or children. While she doesn’t have either, she knows people love to talk about their pets and kids and may be more likely to move her to the next interview round.

The TikTok clip has nearly a million views and more than 1,700 comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Interviewing is a game, honestly. Do what you need to do to get hired,” the caption reads.

Shaque’l is an influencer who makes videos about work, hiring, and the job application and interviewing process. In her TikTok bio, Shaque’l states that she’s helped more than 200 people increase their salaries by $30,000 or more.

Several commenters appreciated and agreed with Shaque’l’s advice, with some sharing their own tips.

“I also look at their LinkedIn. If they wear glasses, I wear mine. Modest, I’m modest. Makeup and low top, same sis,” a top comment read.

“I lie about everything because they lie about how much work really need to be done,” another person said.

“Yes. Ive noticed if I get the interviewer talking about their personal life it helps me win interview plus I lowkey like hearing abt ppl lives idk,” a third added.

The Daily Dot previously reported on another career coach who shared five things people should lie about in the interview process.

We reached out to Shaque’l for comment via email.