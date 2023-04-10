Article Lead Image

‘A kick to the guts’: Job candidate says she got rejected for a job two weeks before her scheduled interview

'I got an email yesterday saying they forgot to tell me I didn't have the job.'

Brooke Park 

Brooke Park

Posted on Apr 10, 2023

A job-hunting TikToker learned that her initial interview opportunity was a mistake, joining the ranks of workers struggling to find employment.

Taylor (@tay.k3102) dances a bit in the video after learning she secured an interview spot at 10am on Apr. 17. But her two thumbs-up quickly morphs into an expression of disappointment when on Apr. 6, the job informs her she won’t be moving on to the interview round.

“A kick to the guts,” Taylor’s caption reads.

@tay.k3102 Just a but of a kick to the guts ❤️‍🩹 #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – 😻

But some questioned which email was the true mistake. Viewers tried to provide hope in the comments.

“I work in recruitment, and sometimes these emails get sent by mistake, I’d assume the interview one is correct but check with them,” one user advised.

“Definitely respond to the first email,” another viewer agreed. “I got an email 50 mins before an interview saying it was cancelled, it was a system error, and I still had it!”

But Taylor clarified in the comments that the job in question was not in her desired career path. So she didn’t fight for the interview. The Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via TikTok comment.

Yet her experience still resonated with others who shared similar past circumstances.

“I got an email yesterday saying they forgot to tell me I didn’t have the job,” one commenter said. “I was supposed to start Monday. Hopefully things get better soon.”

Taylor’s situation is a new addition to the mass of stories featuring workers trying and failing to see fruitful interviews. As layoffs storm over the U.S. and recession fears loom larger after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the job market may continue to be an unpredictable and difficult environment to navigate.

*First Published: Apr 10, 2023, 6:40 pm CDT

Brooke Park

Brooke Park is a reporting fellow with the Daily Dot and a journalism senior at the University of Texas at Austin. Her work has appeared in Texas Monthly, The Dallas Morning News and The Texas Tribune.

