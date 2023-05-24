‘I always thought that was a joke on the menu board’: Jimmy John’s customer shares how to get 5 loaves of bread for 50 cents each

Sometimes, homemade sandwiches just don’t hit the same as the ones from Jimmy John’s, and one woman is showing a way to get your lunch a little closer to the Jimmy John’s standard for a bargain.

Creator Annette Freckles (@annette_freckles) last week posted the hack in a TikTok that has almost 1,600 likes and more than 72,000 views.

“Did you know at Jimmy John’s, they sell one-day-old bread for 50 cents?” Annette said in the video, clutching a cornucopia of Jimmy John’s bread loaves. “I got five of them—no, they’re not for me, so don’t come for me—but they’re for my family, so go get some.”

Annette added in the comments that customers have to go into their local Jimmy John’s to get the bargain bread, not order online.

One commenter wrote, “I bought one and accidentally ate the whole loaf while sitting in traffic. Not sorry.”

Another testified that the bread is “So good with dips.”

“I always thought that was a joke on the menu board,” one comment read.

“Wrap in saran wrap and throw it in the freezer,” a helpful commenter wrote, “itll keep longer that way.”

Another person commented, “My Jimmy John’s doesn’t do 50 cents, it’s almost a dollar.”

The Daily Dot on Tuesday reached out for comments from Annette via Instagram direct message and Jimmy John’s via email. We did not receive immediate responses.

However, we called the nearest location of the sandwich chain in Austin, Texas, and that store confirmed that customers can get day-old loaves for “around 50 cents” when they come into the store.

Jimmy John’s touts its commitment to fresh bread. According to its website, they “bake bread all day, every day because stale bread isn’t bread, it’s… croutons.” The chain promises that it doesn’t make sandwiches with bread that’s more than four hours old.

