‘I feel like I’m in Scooby Doo!’: Jimmy John’s customer receives 16-inch sandwich that isn’t cut in half

Jimmy John’s is a sandwich chain known for its 8-inch sandwiches. These sandwiches are made by baking a 16-inch loaf, then slicing that loaf in half to make two sandwiches.

However, in 2018, the chain announced that it would be debuting a new size to its lineup: an option simply called “Giant.”

Whereas the typical sandwich is 8 inches long, the “Giant” sandwich is a gargantuan 16 inches, containing twice the amount of bread, meat, and toppings.

In a video with over 3.7 million views, TikTok user @purplepugprincess shares her experience ordering the sub, noting that it did not come cut in half but instead as one massive sandwich.

“They didn’t cut my sub! Jimmy Jonathan! I feel like I’m in Scooby Doo!” she says in the video.

She also posted a slideshow of herself next to the giant sandwich, as well as a follow-up confirming she ate the whole thing.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the XL sandwich and the TikToker’s reaction to it.

“If they did cut it, we wouldn’t have received this masterpiece,” noted one user.

“Pulled out the government name to show ultimate disrespect,” added another.

Some users claimed that the giant sandwiches come uncut by default.

“I work there for a year,” said a user. “They aren’t allowed to cut it unless you ask.”

“They never [cut the sandwich]!” exclaimed another. “It’s the fact you have to ask like whatttt.”

We’ve reached out to Jimmy John’s via email and @purplepugprincess via TikTok comment.