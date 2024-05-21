‘Constant problems, insane mistakes’: Mechanic issues warning to drivers about this one engine

A mechanic issued a warning to drivers about purchasing Jasper Remanufactured Engines and Transmissions after experiencing a series of “embarrassing” issues on a repair job.

TikTok user John (@autotechjohn) posted the video on May 7. In it, he describes a recent engine replacement on a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe with 192,000 miles on it. “This Chevrolet Tahoe with a 5.3 liter has the same problem as every other GM V8 on the road,” he says. “Their camshaft gets eaten alive by seized up lifters. That sends metal all throughout this oil pump, and it destroys the motor.”

John says the Tahoe required a complete engine replacement. “We quoted the guy an engine through Jasper,” he says. “Jasper sent us a remanufactured engine, and I installed that engine. Ran decent on the way out. All that good stuff. Everything was fine.”

That is, until the customer brought the Tahoe back in with the check engine light on and smoke coming from the tailpipe, according to John. “OK, well let’s look at it,” John says. “I plug it up to the diagnostic. Misfire on cylinder three. So I go in. Sure enough, pull the spark plug. I snake cam it. Snake cam shows? Coolant, all in cylinder three.”

John takes this to mean a failed head gasket. “So I called Jasper,” he says. “Jasper sends me a set of head gaskets and new head bolts. I go and I tear down that side of the engine, get that cylinder head off, and I realize half those head bolts weren’t tight.”

John says his boss then directed him to break down the other side of the engine. “During that, I noticed that a lot of the head bolts weren’t tight either. So at that point, we’re both just like, ‘Seriously?’ So we call Jasper again. We say, ‘Look, now. This is a little bit embarrassing and ridiculous. What can we do about this?'”

According to John, the folks at Jasper decide at that point to send the shop another engine altogether. “So they sent us another engine,” John says. “I remove that first engine that we installed and found not one, not two, but three cracks in the block itself. I weren’t happy about that. Customer wasn’t either. Neither was the boss.”

That, according to John, wasn’t the end of the problems, either. After spending time to double check the second engine for any issues, John says he noticed the crankshaft seal was installed backwards. He wasn’t happy about that. But he says he was able to get the installation complete and get the Tahoe running again.

After the installation, John says he let the Tahoe idle with a round of break-in oil. That’s when he noticed that the SUV with the brand new remanufactured engine had a puddle of oil underneath it. “The oil pan was not sealed properly,” he says. “Leaking from all four corners of it.”

He calls Jasper and gets the greenlight to fix the issue with the oil pan, he says. “I do the oil pan reseal. Get that back together. And sure enough it’s still leaking oil,” John says. “From where this time? The camshaft control actuator. Where it sits on the front cover of the engine. At this point, I’m just like, ‘What the [expletive]?'”

John ends the video by asking viewers who’ve worked with Jasper to weigh in on the situation. “What kind of experience have you had with Jasper here lately? Their products that they send you. What kind of luck have you had with them? Because this honestly is a little bit disheartening. Luckily, this customer is very understanding about it toward us, but he ain’t happy, and neither are we.”

He continues, “This is very embarrassing. It’s not on us whatsoever, but it’s still definitely disheartening. Customer spends $18,000 to get an engine replaced. And, thus far, nothing but problems. For him and for us.”

In the caption, John writes, “2 engines from Jasper….constant problems, insane mistakes.” The video has amassed more than 345,000 views. In the comments section, users weighed in on Jasper and what might be responsible for the issues.

One user complimented John’s explanation of the problems. “You did a hell of a job explaining that. a lot of people I know struggle with Jasper engines now.. again great job explaining that situation,” they wrote.

Someone else said, “Before I retired 20 years ago, I used many Jasper engines and never had a problem! It seems to me that they are plagued with the same problems as a lot of other companies now, a half [expletive] work ethic.”

A third user said, “Jasper engines once stood for quality. $100 says you’re not done yet; it’ll be back in a few months w/ other issues.”

John is just one of many mechanics detailing jobs and sharing horror stories on TikTok. A mechanic out of Georgia recently warned that Chevy trucks might soon cost more to fix. Another mechanic told drivers they might want to reconsider purchasing Nissan.

When it comes to Jasper, it appears that consumers are reporting quality control and customer service issues with the brand, including on this Consumer Affairs forum. One customer wrote, “I warn anyone not to buy anything from this company. Pitiful service to say the least.”

The Daily Dot reached out to John via TikTok direct message and Jasper via email for comment.

