‘They are not telling her’: Jersey Mike’s manager catches DoorDash driver going into bathroom with customer’s order. Then she calls DoorDash

This Jersey Mike’s manager doesn’t play about hygiene. She will call out anyone who puts her customers’ food in jeopardy.

Any person who works with food knows that cleanliness is essential, from washing your hands after using the restroom to donning a cap to protect hair from rogue strands.

But it seems this DoorDash driver didn’t get the memo—or he just didn’t care.

To catch a DoorDash driver

In a trending video with more than 78,000 views, Leah (@dhatgyal_), who manages a Jersey Mike’s, notices something downright nasty at her location. She wasn’t going to let it slide.

Leah explains that she was sitting in the dining area working on the employee schedule sheet when she saw a DoorDasher do something unseemly.

The man took the order he was supposed to deliver into the bathroom with him. Leah called him out on it, but he just left the store. She then called DoorDash customer service to be sure they would alert the customer.

“That’s very unsanitary,” Leah points out.

But customer service wasn’t much help and said that they couldn’t do anything until the order was delivered to the customer.

“Are you gonna allow the customer to know what transpired, ’cause I don’t have access to call the customer and let her know,” Leah says on the call, adding that they’d be happy to remake the person’s order.

But the person on the other end of the line wasn’t all that committed to alerting the customer. They gave up trying to call the customer after one call and said there was nothing else they could do.

“Make sure y’all get up and come get y’all food because it’s nasty work out here for real,” Leah says to viewers.

“DISGUSTING! Dakota I’m sooo sorry I tried !!!” she added in the caption.

Leah addresses the haters

In a follow-up video, Leah addresses the backlash that she was getting for bringing the issue to DoorDash’s attention. The TikToker says she was surprised she even had negative comments under her video, given that she felt like she did the right thing in the situation.

Some people thought she was making the situation up for clout, but Leah was adamant that was not the case.

“It’s simply unsanitary and nasty. Food does not belong in the restroom, and I think we all know that,” Leah says.

Some said she was doing too much at her fast food job. But Leah said that while she might not work in corporate, she still takes her job seriously.

“I stand ten toes on my decision,” Leah adds.

Would you be OK if your DoorDasher took your food into the bathroom?

“Like why not use the restroom first, I don’t trust men,” a top comment read.

“Phone numbers should be on the order tickets for the restaurant workers to see. Just in case they need to call the customer,” a person pointed out.

“If the price wasn’t a reason to stop using DoorDash or any other food service like this, this should be,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Leah for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to DoorDash and Jersey Mike’s via email.

