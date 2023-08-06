‘I needed this! Seriously key facts for loners’: Hacks expert shows 3 game-changing ways to open a jar

A popular content creator has gone viral yet again after revealing three different methods to open jars without help.

TikTok creator Jordan, who goes by username jordan_the_stallion8, is known for sharing different hacks. This time, he posted a video in which he reveals three ways to open a jar. “I finally found out the three different ways that can you can open tightly sealed jars to where you never need somebody’s help ever again,” he tells his 10 million followers.

The first method is the squeeze.

Jordan explains: “That’s when you add pressure to the sides of the lid until the air is released from the jar.” He demonstrates this on a pickle jar, cupping his hands on top of the jar and giving it a squeeze until it makes a sound. The jar opens.

Next is the can opener method.

“All you do is get a can opener, put it to the side of the jar, and then push up,” Jordan says.

Lastly, holding the jar upside down for 10 seconds.

Again, Jordan shows how it’s done by hitting the bottom of the jar with the palm of his hand, turning it back right-side up, and finally opening it.

The video has amassed 2.1 million views since it was posted on Aug. 3, with many viewers thanking Jordan for the tip.

“I needed this! Seriously key facts for loners! Thank you,” wrote commenter MadMaks333.

“me and my partner’s hands don’t work as well. so this is wonderful tips cuz often we can open jars at all,” wrote user Sailorella.

In addition, some shared their own tactics for opening stubborn jars.

“the hot water method is good too, the metal expands more than the glass making it easier to open,” one user shared.

“I usually place a rubber band around the lid and twist! That usually works for me,” suggested user Allcats4Life.

“I was taught to hit the edges of the cap with a utensil a few times and then it opens really easy,” wrote user IZMighty.

Hacks are a commonly trending topic on TikTok. Whether it’s grocery store deals, meal prep ideas, or cheap fast food, there’s no shortage of tips and tricks explaining—or debunking—them online.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via Instagram DM and TikTok for comment.