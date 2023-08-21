‘Who’s in the factory making the pizza?’: Customer says her Jack’s frozen pizza from Kroger came with toppings on cardboard portion

A customer is calling out Jack’s frozen pizza after experiencing a strange incident involving one of the brand’s products.

In a clip with over 289,000 views, TikTok user Bralinda Mitchell (@bralindaaa) shows two Jack’s frozen pizzas—each of which possesses a unique error.

“Who was in the factory making the pizza?” she asks. “Literally, one [has] the toppings on the cardboard and the bread is on the bottom, and one came double breaded,” referring to the fact that the second pizza came with two crusts.

In a comment, Mitchell says she purchased the pizzas from Kroger.

Curiously, this isn’t the first time such a complaint has been reported about Jack’s frozen pizza.

In December of 2022, a user on TikTok found a similar fault with their pepperoni pizza, noting that, like Mitchell, the toppings of their pepperoni pizza were laid directly onto the cardboard. Like Mitchell, the crust was contained in the package; it was simply placed underneath the cardboard.

This has apparently happened before as well. A user on Reddit reported a comparable incident back in 2018, saying in a comment that they sent a tweet to the brand about the mistake and “got like 3 free pizza coupons so it was kinda worth it in the end.”

In the comments section of Mitchell’s video, users made jokes about the state of the brand’s quality control.

“The night shift definitely made that,” joked a user.

“Quality control fell asleep,” added another.

“The robots over his day and night job,” offered a third.

Others suggested that Mitchell follow the Redditor’s lead and report the incident to the company, saying that she would likely get some free pizza in the process.

“Email them and they will probably compensate you,” stated a commenter.

“If you mail them a complaint, [they’ll] give you a sh*t ton of coupons for replacements,” wrote a second. “They usually give you 5x the value of the amount you spend.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nestle and Kroger via email, as well as to Mitchell via Instagram direct message.