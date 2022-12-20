‘No wonder it was on sale’: Customer opens frozen Jack’s Pizza with toppings on a piece of cardboard instead of dough

A TikToker went viral on the platform after uploading a showing the bizarre structure of a Jack’s frozen pizza he purchased.

User Dan (@hananddan9) opens the pizza to reveal a disc of cardboard topped with frozen shards of mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

“It looks good, right? Yeah, if you want to eat cardboard!” He says, lifting the pie up into the air and showing the bottom of the pizza, revealing that there isn’t any dough. It appears that whoever constructed the frozen pizza missed a crucial step and put the bread underneath the cardboard, instead of the other way around.

“That’s the pizza,” he says before cutting to the dough on the counter, “The dough. The pizza…on the cardboard. Look at that.” Dan then flips the bread on the countertop, further driving the error home before slamming it against the table. “Look at this. What in the hell is going on here?”

In a caption for the clip, Dan writes, “No wonder it was on sale.”

There are several videos online that depict just how frozen pizzas are made, and, unsurprisingly, it involves a mechanical assembly line that feeds wads of prepared dough through a machine that cuts them into discs. Excess dough is then fed back into the machine which grinds them up to create more dough discs, and another contraption houses sauce containers, which are then plopped down onto the discs, and a third machine is used to disseminate the cheese.

It’s unknown what kind of assembly process Jack’s Pizza, the brand that Dan shows off in the video, implements, but presumably there was an error in production that culminated in the dough being placed beneath the cardboard, sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, as opposed to the way it’s supposed to come assembled.

Viewers in the comments of Dan’s post remarked that the pizza probably wouldn’t taste all that different if he decided to just eat the cardboard.

“Honestly. Tastes the same,” one user said.

“Same thing really,” another added.

The TikToker added that while he tried to transfer the contents of the cardboard onto the bread, that attempt was ultimately unsuccessful.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dan and Jack’s Pizza, a Nestle brand, via email.