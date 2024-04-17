‘Comparable to the Toyota Cross’: Honda HR-V driver shares whether or not hers is worth it—one year after purchasing

A TikToker recently went viral when she posted a review of her 2023 Honda HR-V.

TikToker Rebecca Sowden (@rebecca.sowden) has accumulated approximately 4.5 million likes for her day-in-the-life videos, with this post garnering over 249,000 views and 17,000 likes as of publication.

“I have officially had this car for a year now. I bought it brand new, so here’s my updated review,” Sowden began. She said she purchased the car for $32,000 by putting $7,000 down and taking out a $25,000 loan with 5.09% interest.

According to J.D. Power, the 2023 HR-V is a redesigned model where every aspect is either new or improved. Upgraded features include redesigned seats, new technology, and a new two-motor hybrid drivetrain that comes standard on half of the lineup.

“One of the things that I loved about the car when I first looked at it at the dealership is the interior, and that’s still true for today,” Sowden said. “The seats are like bucket seats kind of—it is a sport—and I know some people were complaining about that, but I disagree.”

Cars.com goes a step further, listing the accommodations from the new look to the feel of the padded surfaces as a major pro. According to the review, all of the instruments and controls received an upgrade. For example, instead of a touch interface, the controls were switched back to physical knobs and buttons. Added safety features include a front wide-view camera, traffic jam assist and traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure steering assist. One feature Sowden appreciated was brake hold, and she suggested using it “in fast-food lanes.”

Though Sowden believes the car has “a solid amount of legroom,” Cars.com points out that despite a 9.4-inch gain in overall length, the back seats offer slightly less space for passengers. Sowden also notes that the front “passenger seat doesn’t lift or lower.” Another issue Sowden has is that the back seat doesn’t have air vents or a phone charger.

One major con that both Sowden and Cars.com caught was miles-per-gallon (MPG). According to Cars.com, the new HR-V has worse mileage than the older model. Front-wheel drive models are rated at 28 mpg, while all-wheel-drive versions get 27 mpg. “The only complaint—if I could change one thing, this would be it—I would make the gas tank bigger,” Sowden added.

The second major con Sowden listed was the engine’s power. Cars.com explains that despite a power increase, the HR-V is still sluggish. The site reports that the car is slow to pick up speed from a standstill, and its lack of acceleration power forces drivers to use forethought when passing and maneuvering through lanes. To offset the slow engine, Sowden suggested using “sport mode,” adding that it “makes a difference.”

However, despite issues with legroom, a small gas tank, and less power, Sowden was glad she got the Honda HR-V.

“Overall, really pleased with my purchase. I feel like this car fits me. It fits my needs, it fits my lifestyle, and it’s within my budget,” she concluded.

Viewers took to the comments section to add their own two cents.

“I drove an HR-V as a rental last summer and HATED it so much I feel bad for people who I see driving them around,” one remarked.

“My husband and I drove from CO to CA and we were fine with the seats too:) I LOVEEEEE my HRV,” a second disagreed.

“I love my HRV. It’s a 2016 but its so so cute and perfect for me. Not good for any tall passengers though,” a third added.

Others praised Sowden’s down-to-earth car review.

“This is the best car review I have ever seen on tiktok. It’s so real,” a viewer said.

“As a car enthusiast, this was a solid review,” another agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sowden and Honda via email for further information.



The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.