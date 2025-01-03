‘I will only buy Häagen-Dazs from now on’: Publix shopper goes to ice cream section, spots Breyers. Then she takes a closer look

I scream, you scream, we all scream for—a frozen dairy dessert? Perhaps this will be the new chant for ice cream soon.

Featured Video

A Publix customer is surprised to learn Breyers is no longer labeled as ice cream.

But if it’s not ice cream, then what exactly is it?

What happened at Publix?

While shopping for some ice cream, TikTok user Purse Lady Laura (@purseladylaura) was disappointed to find out the ingredients and price of some of the items in the freezer aisle.

Advertisement

“I noticed that Breyers no longer says it’s ice cream,” Purse Lady Laura says. “It says frozen dairy dessert. So I picked it up and looked at all the ingredients and it’s all crap, right? That’s why they can’t tell us it’s ice cream.

The video has over 2,000 comments and 240,800 views.

What’s a frozen dairy dessert?

Pretty much, the phrase frozen dairy dessert encompasses a wider range of frozen treats. This can include a sorbet and non-dairy treats as well. Something is considered ice cream when it’s made from at least 10% milk fat, according to the an FDA requirement.

Advertisement

It is unclear if Breyers has always made all their products like this or if it was a recent shift in the recipe for some of their flavors. Breyers still does sell real ice cream but they also offer frozen dairy desserts.

Breyers is not the only one making frozen dairy dessert that people still think is ice cream, The Daily Dot has previously covered on Friendly’s ice cream and customers being shocked to learn it is considered a frozen dairy treat instead of ice cream.

What are the ingredients in Breyers ice cream?

What exactly is in Breyers? According to the label on its website, a whole bunch of stuff. The first ingredient is skim milk followed by corn syrup, sugar, coconut oil and a few others ingredients.

Advertisement

The flavors that state “natural” on the packaging tend to have different flavors and are labeled as ice cream still. Their first few ingredients include milk, cream, and sugar.

Viewers respond

Viewers are upset at the state of the ice cream market, in particular in terms of value.

“Last time I bought Breyers natural, vanilla, a couple weeks ago, it was basic ingredients no fillers. Milk, cream, sugar, no preservatives. Not sure what flavors you’re looking at,” disagrees one comment with Laura.

Advertisement

“$17.39 for 1/2 gallon??!!!! Did I hear that right?” chimes in one comment.

“Tillamook is the only brand that we will buy on the occasion that we buy ice cream these days,” shares another.

“You have to read the labels on absolutely everything,” another person interjects.

“Bryers used to be authentic ice cream like Haagen Dazs. I don’t know when it changed,” someone else mentions.

Advertisement

“We noticed the change i[n] texture average years ago in Breyers. We now get Talente,” another comment says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Breyers for comment via their contact form, to Publix via email and to Laura via TikTok message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.