‘Frozen Dairy Dessert’: Woman shops for Friendly’s ice cream. Then she realizes not all of it is ‘Premium Ice Cream’

A woman recently realized that not all ice cream is made equal, even when it’s purchased from the same brand.

TikTok user Iamrose (@iamrose) educated her social media followers while shopping for Friendly’s ice cream.

In a viral video with over 304,000 views, she pointed out a small difference that has big implications.

Apparently, it has everything to do with the way the product is labelled.

Premium Friendly’s ice cream vs frozen dairy desert

The TikToker noted that all Friendly’s products are not the same. Based on its label, the ingredients may be entirely different.

“Am I the only one when checking out ice cream, I have to make sure it says ‘premium ice cream?’” she asked viewers. “Cause if not, it’s just frozen dairy desert and that’s the fake foamy stuff that doesn’t melt.”

There is a notable difference between this and frozen dairy desert.

Ice cream is made from milk or cream. On the other hand, frozen dairy desert has less dairy and also contains processed ingredients like vegetable oils, flours, sugars, artificial sugars and gums.

However, it can be hard to differentiate between these two products.

Some believe companies are misleading consumers on purpose by not being explicitly clear about what their products contain. This has led to multiple consumers posting on social media after making shocking discoveries about their favorite desert brands.

Recently, Conopco, Inc. settled a class action lawsuit, agreeing to pay out 8.85 million dollars for misleading consumers after it was discovered that the recipe for Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream actually contained no plant-based vanilla.

Anyone who purchased Breyers Natural Vanilla between 2016-2024 is entitled to compensation via the settlement.

Viewers respond

In the video’s comments, many were surprised by the implications of the small difference on ice cream labels.

“Not me learning this today at my big age. Thank youuuuu,” one grateful user wrote.

“‘Frozen dairy dessert’ is made with emulsified vegetable oil instead of milk fat like ice cream. I feel [sick] after eating that fake ice cream,” another user added.

“That’s why I had to stop buying ice cream sandwiches I can’t find the real stuff anymore,” someone else claimed.

Several users suggested the TikToker try different brands.

“That’s why I stick to Haagen Dazs, Talenti or Ben and Jerry’s,” one said.

“Haagen Dazs & Tillamook all I eat. I can barely deal with Ben & Jerry’s bc they starting to have tons of ingredients now,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Iamrose via TikTok comment and direct message and Friendly’s via online contact form for more information.

