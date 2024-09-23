‘New iPhone just dropped and nothing changed’: Man reveals why he bought a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra instead. Should you?

Though he maintains that he’s still “Team iPhone,” a creator strayed from Apple loyalty to buy a competing brand for a surprising reason, and wants people to know there’s a world beyond what iPhone offers.

The glimpse into the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes from Los Angeles-based creator Professor Corporate (@professorcorporate), getting more than 612,000 views on a TikTok video posted to the platform on Sept. 7.

In it, he shared, “I just did something I never thought I would do in my entire life.” Then, he reveals a smart phone purchase unusual for him in that it’s not an iPhone.

Why did ‘Team iPhone’ buy a Samsung?

In the video, he confesses, “I’m having a little bit of a panic attack about this, because I’m one of those people that will die on the hill that iPhones will always be better than every other phone that ever comes out in the history of history, and I still am on Team iPhone.”

He then notes, “I’m clearly filming with my iPhone, but this phone has really made me started to second guess some things, and it is because of the cameras.”

He goes on to explain that he bought the phone to use as a camera rather than a phone, finding it comparably priced to other cameras on the market. “And it is starting to make me like the phone other than the camera, and I don’t know what to do,” he worried.

He expressed hope that the iPhone 16, which officially launched Friday, would restore his faith in Apple.

“These better be the most fire phones ever,” he hoped, “because it might be time to change teams.”

How does the S24 Ultra measure up?

Ironically, a review of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from CNET boasting about its “hidden gems beyond AI” thought the camera was one of the least impressive features.

“This is probably the first time in a long time that the camera hasn’t been a huge part of my Galaxy experience,” said reviewer Lexy Savvides. “This phone still has the great zoom capabilities and having that flexibility to move from ultrawide through 100x is fun, but I never use 100x zoom because it makes my photos look like watercolor paintings. I generally max out at 30x.”

However, the reviewer was a big fan of the Quick Share features (likening it to a “universal AirDrop”), the Circle to Search feature, and the antiglare display.

“To wrap up, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has won me over more than I thought it would,” Features like Galaxy AI weren’t as helpful as their hype but quality-of-life improvements like the antiglare display made an impact. I’ll be interested in revisiting this phone in a few months, especially once we know more about other updates Android 15 might bring.”

Skepticism about the iPhone

Commenters came in, some praising iPhone alternatives, while others expressed cynicism about the iPhone itself.

“New iPhone just dropped and nothing changed,” one groused.

Another noted, “iPhone 16 will be the same as the 15…14..13…”

Someone who is clearly a Samsung fan remarked, “Sir, the Samsung Galaxy did not catch up; it was IT. Welcome to the club!”

But at least one commenter defended Apple’s honor.

“Naw, I got the 24 Ultra and I’m going back to iPhone; it’s not worth it. People don’t listen to stuff like this; Apple is superior,” they wrote.

That led the creator to respond, “Don’t trust a video explaining features, but trust this random comment. Smart.”

He also responded to the Daily Dot via email, observing, “The iPhone 16 was a let down. While there is nothing ‘wrong’ with the phone, it feels like Apple took the year off and got lazy. Specifically with hardware design. It’s become hard to defend Apple in this regard when you see so many competitors innovating on their 3rd or 4th generation flip or folding phones while Apple only introduced a button that no one asked for. While no one needs to purchase a new phone every single year, it should be reasonable to want more from a billion-dollar company like Apple, which prides itself on innovation.”

He added, “I purchased the Samsung Galaxy S24 and am still testing and deciding whether I will switch over entirely or continue using my iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Apple via email.

