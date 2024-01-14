‘I’ve had to stop babysitting for 3 families cuz the kids were so mean’: Women says 10-year-olds at Sephora is just the start of troubling ‘iPad kids’ generation

Millennials versus Gen Z is out; Gen Z versus Gen Alpha is in. Usually, the children of millennials, Gen Alpha, are those who were born between the 2010s and early 2020s. They were raised on iPads and spent their formative years in a pandemic lockdown—so you can see why they might get a bad rap. With Gen Alpha especially, there’s a concern that they’re growing up too fast, as 10-year-olds flock to Sephora and entirely skip the Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse stage.

There’s nothing scarier than mean teenagers, and according to TikToker @tineefarinee, Gen Alpha might be the meanest ones yet.

“The 10-year-old little girls spending their Christmas money at Sephora epidemic is so much bigger than that,” she began in a video that has now amassed 2 million views as of Saturday. “Because in 2010, Apple released its very first iPad. So we’re witnessing the first chunk of grownup iPad kids entering society. And no wonder they’re so rude. They grew up on iPad, they were not properly socialized.”

She then went on to say how she ran into “a gaggle of preteens” in a froyo store, and was left stunned.

“I see one like five-foot preteen walk up to like a four-foot at best preteen. And she’s like, ‘Hey, I see you on Instagram all the time. Your posts are so cool. And this little high-ponied girl that a gentle breeze could knock out goes, ‘Oh my god, I love you. You’re so cute.'”

“Why are you acting like that’s a fan?” she despaired. “We’re at a local froyo shop. What are you doing? Why are you behaving this way?”

According to the TikToker, the “only shining hope” is that one day, “we will witness the first 18-year-old iPad kid.”

“Leonardo DiCaprio will see them as eligible and will date one, and they will humble him so brutally,” she said.

But that’s not her only tale of how genuinely terrifying Gen Alpha kids are.

“I’ve had to stop babysitting for 3 families cuz the kids were so mean,” she revealed in the video’s description.

