‘Chobani would NEVAAAAA’: Customer demands answers after opening International Delight hazelnut creamer

A customer wants answers after a bottle of International Delight’s hazelnut-flavored coffee creamer ruined her cup of coffee. She shows in a viral TikTok how the creamer has a “slime”-like consistency. And she’s not the only one.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok, Gabriella Seal (@ellabellabobellafofella) shows off the bottle’s contents. And the contents were certainly not milky or creamy—everything you’d expect coffee creamer to be. “So if someone could please explain to me, that would be great,” Seal says as she pours the creamer into her palm.

It oozes out like slime. “International Delight, you have some explaining to do,” she continues.

The TikToker notes the expiration date on its container is 2025. So it shouldn’t be spoiled.

Advertisement

“Do you see this?” she asks as she pours more creamer out in front of the camera. “It’s literal slime.”

She tries to shake the bottle, hoping that it would even out the product’s consistency, but that failed to do the trick.

“Did anyone else experience this, or was I the only one?” Seal questions.

Her video has over 3.5 million views and 178,100 comments.

Advertisement

Other reports

Seal is not the only one. Many other TikTokers are similarly reporting their International Delight coffee creamer is slimy.

“What the heck, International Delight!” one TikToker said after discovering their “Sweet & Creamy”-flavored creamer was slimy. Another TikToker who purchased the Cinnabon flavor experienced the same issue. And another customer demanded both answers and a refund from the brand after noticing their Pumpkin Pie Spice-flavored creamer was also slimy.

Advertisement

One Walmart worker (user @xxclarissaxx) who commented on Seal’s video said customers have recently returned their International Delight coffee creamer due to this.

International Delight recently issued a major creamer recall

On Oct. 29, 2024, Danone U.S. announced a recall of more than 10,000 bottles of International Delight creamer sold across the nation.

However, the recall was specifically issued for the brand’s Home Alone Peppermint Mocha Zero Sugar coffee creamer due to false advertising. The creamer actually contained sugar.

Advertisement

This mislabeling resulted in the flavor being pulled from shelves all across the country. The recall specifically impacted creamers with the best-by date of Feb 25, 2025.

The recall does not include the hazelnut flavor Seal bought. It also does not include the Sweet & Creamy, Cinnabon, and Pumpkin Pie Spice flavors that all the other affected customers bought.

Lost a loyal customer

Seal, who has nearly 3,000 followers, says she didn’t expect her video to “blow up” and finds it “hilarious” that it did. In a follow-up, she confirms that the bottle was brand new. She also confirms that it was sealed and stored properly. Seal responds to commenters who questioned if her video was “staged.”

Advertisement

“I wish,” the busy mom says, noting that on some days, she barely has enough time to eat.

Seal says in a follow-up that she has since notified the company about her experience but has yet to hear back. Seal says she’s a longtime International Delight customer and that she’s “never, ever” experienced this issue before.

“Safe to say I won’t be buying this again,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gabriella via Instagram comment and direct message and to International Delight by contact form.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.