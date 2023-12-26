Insurance WFH worker says job is easy money with no degree, no experience required

An insurance worker advised people looking for jobs or even careers that there’s “money to be made in the insurance industry.”

The advice comes from creator Trice Harvey (@trice_harvey), who went on to TikTok to share the intel. Since putting it up on Wednesday, the video’s garnered more than 603,700 views.

She begins her video by saying, “I feel like a lot of people don’t know this, so I’m gonna put y’all up on game. Get a job with the insurance industry.”

She goes on to note, “I’m doing my job for two and a half years now, and no experience, no degree, none of that. And I make more than an LPN in the state of Florida. I make more than some RNs in the state of Florida, and I work from home.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the work she’s describing in her TikTok video— categorized as “Claims Adjusters, Appraisers, Examiners, and Investigators”—had a 2022 median income of a little more than $72,000. The job market’s in a bit of a decline, though, with the industry losing 10,000 jobs in 2022.

Many commenters were aware of the job, but some had their own very specific advice about it.

“Being an adjuster is not for the weak,” one said, adding, “Money good but your mental health may suffer.”

“Not for the weak,” Harvey agreed. “My first year I was stressed,” she said with an appropriate emoji, “but now it’s too easy.”

“My sister is a claims adjuster for statefarm and she cries almost everyday !!” another said. “Calls are extremely high ! I hope she finds another job soon.”

Harvey advised, “Maybe if your mom knew how to effectively manage her workload she wouldn’t be crying. Maybe not the job for her.”

One commenter pointed out, “I was an adjuster for 6 years. You can make good money and get good benefits BUT it’s so exhausting and stressful.”

Another pointed out, “All good paying jobs are going to be stressful or dangerous. Even the process getting the education is stressful. No easy job is going to pay well.”

But there’s certainly money to be made in the industry as Harvey advised. Someone boasted, “I made 98K last year as an independent adjuster working contract.”

