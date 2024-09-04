‘I need y’all to pray for me’: Instacart shopper says customer tipped $97. But are they tip-baiting?

Instacart is once again facing criticism over its support system, which has led to a host of unresolved issues, including the persistent problem of tip-baiting and reports of customer accounts being randomly deactivated.

Most recently, TikTok user InstaCartier @instacartier1 shared his rollercoaster experience with the app in a video that has over 147,700 views.

The initial video, posted on Aug. 30, showed the shopper’s cautious optimism after accepting an order with a potential $113 payout, including a generous $97 tip. “I need y’all to pray for me and make sure that this guy is not tip-fishing me,” he said in the video.

What is tip-fishing?

Tip-baiting, or “tip-fishing” as InstaCartier calls it, is a deceptive practice where customers attach a large tip to an order to entice delivery workers, only to remove it after the delivery is completed.

However, in a follow-up video, InstaCartier soon revealed an outcome even worse than tip-baiting.

“Yo. Instacart got me [expletive] up, yo,” he began, visibly upset. The shopper explained that he had requested a “bump,” or additional pay, because the large order required two trips to the store. However, instead of addressing his request, the support representative allegedly unexpectedly removed the order from his account.

“He just removed the batch,” InstaCartier said in the video. This removal reportedly not only cost him the $113 payout but also triggered an “internal review” of his account, leaving him unable to work for 24 hours. “Like, what the [expletive]? All because I asked for a bump,” he vented.

In the comments section, other Instacart shoppers shared their experiences and offered advice on how to deal with Instacart support.

“Don’t ever ask them for anything especially if you are still doing the batch,” one user warned.

Another commenter wrote, “they do that when u complain or ask for more money. that’s how I was ultimately terminated. I always asked for my heavy pay….”

A third user advised, “I learned this the hard way. Don’t ever reach out to them for a bump until after you deliver it. Thats what happens when Instacart outsources for support.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Instacart via press email and to @instacartier1 via TikTok comment.

