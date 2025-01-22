‘So good to know’: In-N-Out customer warns against ordering the Flying Dutchman

One In-N-Out customer who follows a carnivore diet thinks she found a way to hack the menu. TikToker Courtney Luna (@itscourtneyluna) is the author of Carnivore in the Kitchen and host of a podcast about carnivorism. She took her 223,000 followers with her on her recent trip to In-N-Out to show them a more “cost-effective” way to order the Flying Dutchman.

What the heck is the Flying Dutchman?

The Flying Dutchman is an In-N-Out secret menu item. It consists of two beef patties and two slices of cheese. A popular, upgraded version of the Flying Dutchman also consists of grilled onions. There’s a misconception that the Flying Dutchman already comes with grilled onions. But it doesn’t. To order it this way, you just need to ask for a whole grilled onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman.

The item costs around $5 to $6.

A cheaper way to order the Flying Dutchman

In a clip with over 1.2 million views, Luna sits in the drive-thru.

“How much is a Flying Dutchman?” she asks an employee through the speaker.

The worker tells her the Flying Dutchman is $5.87.

“How much are two single patties both with cheese?” she then asks.

The worker tells her it’s $3.99.

So Luna ends up ordering six patties with cheese and six plain patties (which are $1.35), bringing her total to $20.69. She labels this a “more cost-effective” way to order the Flying Dutchman. And she’s right. Just three Flying Dutchmans alone would be $17.61.

Luna told the Daily Dot she’s based in California. She said she created this video to help others save money.

“Yes I’ve had a Flying Dutchman and it’s delicious, they just happened to raise the cost so it’s cheaper to order as single patties with cheese,” she shared via Instagram direct message.

She said she orders this meal one to times a week.

“A lot of people are confused by my video because they assume a Flying Dutchman comes with onions, when it does not,” she said. “You can add them, but it is not automatic. A Flying Dutchman is traditionally 2 patties stacked with 2 cheese slices.”

Viewers expressed mixed opinions

Some viewers thanked Luna for the hack.

“I used to order Flying Dutchman with one slice of cheese. Now I just order the patties some with cheese and some without. Great hack!” one viewer praised.

“Wow I wish I thought about this. I would buy like, 6 flying Dutchman’s for $40+!” another commented.

“What??? So good to know thank you!!!” a third applauded.

However, others are sticking with the whole grilled onion-wrapped Flying Dutchman.

“But the onions are the best part!!” one said.

“Nope I need the onions. I’m paying the $5,” a second remarked.

And a third questioned, “Why not just make that at home?”

DIY In-N-Out patty recipe

And, of course, the patties would be even more cost-effective if prepared at home. Several former In-N-Out workers have shared how to make the famous patties at home. The instructions are as follows:

Place the raw patties onto a pan

Sprinkle salt and pepper onto them

Swirl a generous amount of mustard onto the patty

Flip it

Add a slice of American cheese to the other side

