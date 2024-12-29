‘But when it’s time to pay…’: IHOP worker gives poor service. Then the customers start a timer

An IHOP customer who claims to have received poor service wanted to test a theory. How long would it take their server to bring his table their checks?

Tmoney (@clout_tris) says in his video that it took their server a long time to bring requested items to their table. So, he wanted to see if the employee would display equal lassitude in printing out their bills.

Timer set at IHOP

The unhappy diner detailed the thesis of their video experiment in its text overlay: “We timed the IHOP worker and see how fast she will give us the check after poor service.”

Tmoney can be heard narrating throughout the clip. “We at IHOP. This lady gave us terrible service so we finna, so we finna time her.” At this point in the clip someone off camera holds up their smartphone. On its screen, the phone’s timer application is displayed.

Tmoney continued. “And see how fast. You know when you gotta ask for the checks? We gonna see how fast she give us them checks after giving us terrible service. Y’all stay tuned,” he says.

Next, the video cuts to him catching the attention of the employee. Both Tmoney and someone else at his table requests that they receive their checks for their respective meals. Following this, he pans his camera over to the person sitting at his table, who shows that the timer’s been started.

“She getting those [customers] fast,” he says, laughing alongside his friend holding the timer. She sets the bills down at the table to which Tmoney replies, “Appreciate you.”

How long?

His friend holds up the timer on his phone, revealing that the IHOP employee took 15 seconds to print their bills. The cheerful manner in which she brought them their checks inspired more laughter, but also, ire. That’s because the TikToker says that it took them 10 minutes just to get syrup upon request.

He added further context in a caption for the video that spoke to the disappointment he felt during his IHOP visit. “Its crazy how restaurants workers will treat u so bad. You can literally ask them for stuff they will take minutes to get it for you. But when its time to pay they be on it.”

Gratuity-based services have oft-been maligned by consumers for the expectation of a tip regardless of service quality. One redditor aired their grievances at the spike in gratuity percentages, shocked that 20% was the new norm. They extended their ire to coffee shops that had tip options that ranged from 18%-30%. Furthermore, they couldn’t believe that their cousin tipped 20% for dinner at an NYC establishment. This was despite the fact they both found the food and service to be “mediocre.”

Bankrate penned an article on tipping culture in 2024, stating that 18%-20% is the expectation for cocktails. The outlet writes that 18% is considered the bare-minimum for any sit down service restaurant. Furthermore, coffee shops were added in the article, where they cited that GrubHub recommends a 20% gratuity.

More tipping woes

However, there have been numerous social media posts from irate consumers who’ve rallied against tipping culture. Some have opined that they outright refuse to tip at coffee shops. Reason being that this previously wasn’t considered the norm. Furthermore, coffee shop employees are paid set hourly wages that aren’t contingent upon tips.

Additionally, others have mentioned the amount of time customers spend in coffee shops. Table service, fielding menu questions and responses, and bringing out food and beverages. These, arguably, require more involvement from servers at sit-down restaurants. Conversely, many coffee shop patrons grab their beverage and go once its made. Food items, oftentimes, are grab-and-go, or are placed in a toaster oven or microwave prior to consumption.

Some coffee shop employees have also voiced their displeasure at tipping expectations. Like this one Starbucks worker who said that an inherent expectation of gratuity from patrons ultimately hurts their business.

Moreover, servers have been maligned as “entitled” for their attitudes toward customers. Like this one TikToker who urged customers to be “fast” while eating at a sit-down restaurant. Not only did they express an expectation of a 20% standard minimum gratuity. They also said patrons should account for the time spent at a table. As they could be taking away from a server’s ability to make more money for additional patrons. They added that if you are sitting at a table for extended periods of time, then order more items.

IHOP customers were divided

One commenter seemed to agree with Tmoney, stating that they didn’t think the server was doing their job. “She should have already come over to remove them plates first of all.”

Someone else wrote: “I give tip according to my service that’s it that’s all!”

And another echoed: “Yeah this why i don’t tip everyone.”

However, there were others who speculated that Tmoney was in the wrong. “OK but how were y’all acting tho, cuz sometimes people show up with an entitled attitude.”

One TikToker wrote that the server probably knew they weren’t going to tip. So, presumably, she didn’t invest in giving the table good service. “You’re not going to tip any way – she knows it from the jump – it is on purpose- running you off.” This implies racial discrimination, rooted in negative cultural stereotypes.

While someone else penned that their behavior toward her indicated Tmoney’s group may’ve been in the wrong. “Nah I can tell by the way you’re speaking to her, more to this story.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to IHOP and Tmoney via email for further comment.

