Customer calls Ideal Image a ‘scam,’ says they lied about monthly payments and when she would see results

Ideal Image is under fire after a TikTok video of a customer alleging deceptive practices has gone viral.

In the video, posted on Feb. 22, TikTok user @tineefarinee shares her experience with the medical aesthetics company she discovered through another influencer on TikTok.

The TikToker opens her video by saying, “I fell for influencer propaganda. It was an influencer that I thought was so genuine, would not BS, so when she made an ad for this beauty service chain across America, I was like, OK, I feel like I can trust this.”

According to the TikToker, she was initially interested in laser hair removal, but after being dissuaded by the price, the sales representative got her to opt for a different treatment, claiming it was cheaper and highly effective.

She details how she was convinced to sign up for “monthly payments” which turned out to be a third-party medical loan. “She sent me a link to set it up. And it sends me to two other links. And then I’m fully taking out a loan, unknowingly,” she said.

Despite her initial confusion and reluctance, she went ahead with the loan and started her treatments. However, after four treatments the TikToker claims she saw no significant results despite being reassured by staff members. Instead, she alleges she was met with aggressive sales tactics and pressure to continue treatments, even when she expressed dissatisfaction.

She switched to a different location for her fifth treatment, where she met a staff member who allegedly tried to convince her to purchase six more treatments. After the treatment, the front desk reportedly offered a 40% discount “limited time offer” on her next six treatments, leading her to conclude that she had been scammed.

“And I’m like, wait a minute, no, like, I do not want to do six more. Are you joking? Like, I already spent so much money on the first six. It didn’t do anything,” the TikToker remarked in the video.

Since its posting, the video has accumulated over 7 million views, sparking a wave of responses from others who claim to have had similar experiences with Ideal Image.

“I was also scammed by ideal image,” one commenter said.

Another chimed in, saying, “Ideal image quoted me $3500 and I got it done elsewhere for $1100”

“I worked at ideal image for a bit, it’s legit but it’s a sales company that’s all,” a third commenter claimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tineefarinee via TikTok comment and to Ideal Image via email for comment.